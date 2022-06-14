Pawtucket, R.I., husband and wife killed in car crash in Seekonk

An initial investigation found that Robert Langevin was driving a 2004 Corvette with Winifred Langevin in the passenger seat, officials said. The other driver was identified as a 25-year-old woman, who was not named and was driving a 2017 Jeep Wrangler.

The crash took place at around 6:04 p.m. at the intersection of Lincoln Street and Route 44, the district attorney’s office said. The victims were identified as Robert and Winifred Langevin, who lived together and were both 70, officials said.

A husband and wife from Pawtucket, R.I., were killed in a car crash in Seekonk Monday night, the Bristol County district attorney’s office said Tuesday.

The Langevins were stopped at a stop sign on the northern section of Lincoln Street while the woman was driving eastbound on Route 44, officials said.

“Multiple witnesses told police that the Corvette attempted to cross Route 44 onto the south section of Lincoln Street just as the Jeep Wrangler was approaching the intersection,” officials said. “The driver of the Jeep Wrangler applied her brakes and attempted to swerve out of the way of the Corvette, but had no opportunity to do so as the Corvette had cut right in front of her vehicle.”

Winifred Langevin was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said. Robert Langevin was rushed by first responders to Rhode Island Hospital in Providence, R.I., and later pronounced dead, officials said.

The driver of the Jeep was taken to Rhode Island Hospital to be treated for minor injuries, officials said.

The district attorney’s office said that at this time, it does not appear that “any criminal charges will be filed in connection to this incident.” The crash remains under investigation, officials said.

