Police commissioner search wrapping up as committee prepares for second-round interviews

The Police Executive Research Forum, the firm Boston hired to assist in the search, recommended “roughly half” of the applicants as strong candidates for the position, Hines said. Still, the committee read every application before inviting about a dozen candidates for interviews, which should be completed by the end of the week. Hines said the committee will meet early next week to decide which candidates should advance to a second, more in-depth round of questioning.

Retired Supreme Judicial Court Justice Geraldine Hines, who chairs a five-member committee Wu convened in January, said the panel received 42 applications from across the country. The committee had the option to solicit additional candidates but decided they already had a sufficiently strong and diverse applicant pool, Hines said.

A national search for Boston’s next police commissioner is in the home stretch as the city’s search committee prepares to present Mayor Michelle Wu with a list of finalists by the month’s end.

What determined which applicants received an initial interview was “how closely their experience hewed to the qualifications listed in the job description,” Hines said, and who had demonstrated “proven results” making changes that community members in Boston identified as priorities.

Advertisement

Committee members declined to give a demographic breakdown of candidates, but Hines said both the initial application pool and those interviewed represent a diverse group in terms of gender, race, ethnicity, and language fluency. Both internal and external candidates are being considered as potential finalists, she added.

In the first round, candidates were asked a predetermined list of questions designed to gauge their experience in community policing and other policing efforts that residents named as priorities during the committee’s two listening sessions earlier this year. Committee members also asked follow-up questions of individual applicants, and these more specific lines of inquiry will comprise the bulk of the next round of interviews.

Advertisement

After the second round is complete, the committee will meet again to identify at least three finalists to present to Wu during the last week of June.

Gary Peterson, CEO of the police executive search firm Public Sector Search & Consulting, called the committee’s timeline “completely reasonable” and similar to the schedules in other cities that are seeking police department leaders.

“They had community engagement in their process before they went out [and began looking for candidates], which is a good sign because it signals to the community that the input that was provided is actually being used,” Peterson said.

Applications opened in April, when city officials announced they were looking for a “proven transformational leader” who will prioritize accountability and transparency. Peterson said the challenge for any new police commissioner will be maintaining good relationships with the community, city officials, and rank-and-file police officers.

“Strong leadership means being supportive of all the groups at the same time — holding your officers accountable when they’re wrong, but supporting them when there’s something that might look unpleasant but isn’t a violation of policy or the law,” he said.

Superintendent-in-chief Gregory Long has served as acting commissioner for more than a year but said he did not want the position permanently. The last police commissioner, Dennis White, was placed on leave by then-Mayor Martin J. Walsh, just two days after being appointed, when domestic violence allegations against him surfaced.

Hines said the search committee does not plan to release the names of the finalists but will defer to city officials. Peterson said that releasing the names of finalists used to be common in police executive searches, but since George Floyd’s murder in 2020, cities have set higher standards that have sharply narrowed the list of qualified candidates.

Advertisement

“Pre-George Floyd, we were getting double the applicants that we’re getting now, and the qualified candidates that are out there are risking their job to come and be a police leader in a challenging city,” he said. “We’d all like to be more transparent if our environment allowed it, but have to be more strategic as recruiters and as cities to make sure we get the very best candidates who can actually do the transformational work that cities are hoping for.”

Ivy Scott can be reached at ivy.scott@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @itsivyscott.