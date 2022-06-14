Renewed search for Harmony Montgomery focused on Manchester, N.H., property where she once lived with father

The renewed search was announced by Attorney General John M. Formella’s office Tuesday morning. The search will be conducted by FBI agents, New Hampshire State Police and Manchester Police, officials said.

The search will be conducted by FBI agents, New Hampshire State Police, and Manchester police at 644 Union St., where the child lived with her father, Adam Montgomery, and her stepmother, Kayla Montgomery, before she disappeared. The home has previously been searched by law enforcement and the current residents have no connection to the investigation, authorities have said.

Authorities are returning Tuesday to the Manchester, N.H., home where Harmony Montgomery once lived with her father and stepmother as they continue the search for the child who has not been seen since 2019.

The house “is a focus of the investigation as it is a location where Adam and Kayla Montgomery previously lived,” Formella’s office said. “The search for Harmony continues and law enforcement is still requesting the public’s assistance in locating her.”

Authorities have said previously that Adam Montgomery told investigators he last saw Harmony around Thanksgiving 2019, when he gave her to her mother, Crystal Sorey, a claim that prosecutors allege is false. Adam Montgomery has been jailed since January, held on charges including felony second-degree assault against Harmony in 2019, interference with custody, and endangering the welfare of a child pertaining to Harmony. He has pleaded not guilty.

Kayla Montgomery, 31, is facing perjury charges for allegedly lying to a grand jury investigating the child’s disappearance and for allegedly collecting welfare benefits after the child was no longer living with the couple. She has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Harmony was declared missing in December, more than two years after she was last seen in the custody of her father in Manchester, N.H. In an unsparing report last month, the Massachusetts Office of the Child Advocate declared the state’s child welfare system systematically overlooked the needs of Harmony, just months after the girl was placed with her troubled father in February 2019 and moved to New Hampshire.

In her 100-page review, Maria Mossaides, director of the office, concluded that a host of adults and government agencies entrusted with protecting children consistently failed to consider what was best for Harmony. The girl originally came under the care of the Department of Children and Families when she was 2 months old, after child welfare workers became concerned her biological mother was struggling with substance use disorder.

In Massachusetts, the DCF team assigned to Harmony’s case didn’t delve into Adam Montgomery’s personal history, Mossaides’ report said, or hold him accountable for meeting goals they had set for him.

By the time he was granted custody in February 2019, Montgomery had spent just 40 hours with her, the report said.

This is a developing story and will be updated when new information becomes available.

