Search for missing boy, 3, underway in Lowell

He was reported missing from a home on Freda Lane in Pawtucketville at about 9:30 a.m., police said.

The Lowell Police Department posted photos of the boy on social media and asked for the public’s help in locating him. Police said his name is Harry and he was last seen wearing gray pants with a white stripe and a long-sleeve maroon shirt.

A search for a missing 3-year-old boy was underway in Lowell Tuesday morning, police said.

Officers responded and began an immediate search of the home and surrounding area, police said.

“Community members will notice extra police presence in the outer Pawtucketville area of the City,” police wrote on Facebook at 10:25 a.m. Tuesday.

Lowell police used the reverse 911 system to notify residents in the area, and authorities are asking anyone who has seen Harry or has information on his whereabouts to contact police immediately by calling 911 or the Lowell Police Department at 978-937-3200.

Multiple K-9 units are assisting in the search, along with the State Police, Dracut police, Tyngsborough police, UMass Lowell police, and the regional response team and mobile command unit from the Northeastern Massachusetts Law Enforcement Council, officials said.

“We have our Air Wing assisting in the search and our Dive Team mobilizing to search some wetlands near his house,” State Police spokesman Dave Procopio said in an e-mail.

This is a developing news story that will be updated as more information becomes available.









