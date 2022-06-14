South Kingstown should reinstate its dual language immersion program

On Monday, May 24, more than 100 supporters of South Kingstown’s dual language immersion program entered Town Hall to urge council members to stand up against the School Committee’s shocking decision to eliminate the program. A few days before, Superintendent Mark Prince put forward a last-minute choice for the School Committee to vote on one version of the budget that rendered the dual language program cost-prohibitive. In fact, there was an alternative, budget-neutral option to maintain the program in grades K-6, yet — in a single vote — Superintendent Prince and the School Committee deprived 489 students of rich academic opportunities through multilingual learning.

On behalf of the Coalition for a Multilingual Rhode Island, we urge the South Kingstown School District to reinstate the dual language immersion program and secure it as a non-negotiable point of pride and a permanent fixture in the culture of the district and town. Dual language programs not only provide students with an advantage within Rhode Island’s economy, they also prepare students to be culturally competent global citizens. Dual language learners have increased marketability within the international economy when they compete for jobs with multilingual speakers from across the globe. We cannot allow South Kingstown students to miss out on the incredible advantage of being multilingual in an increasingly dynamic and globalized economic and business landscape.

The dual language immersion program in South Kingstown is the first in our state in a community that serves a predominantly English-speaking population. This program has brought diverse, bilingual educators to the district who have worked hard to establish and maintain a robust program resulting in positive learning outcomes — even through COVID-19! — without a great deal of support from district leadership. Additionally, the program has been a model for other districts in Rhode Island, and it does not have to do the work alone. There are longstanding, robust dual language programs in our region and in other districts throughout the country that serve similar student populations. With commitment from district leadership, and a collective effort among educators, families, administration, and the community, the program will thrive.

Decades of research have shown that both native English speakers and English learners in well-implemented, dual language immersion programs develop stronger skills in English, and outperform their monolingual peers regardless of socioeconomic status, gender, race, ethnicity, special needs, or urban/suburban location (Cummins, 1981, 1998; Lindholm-Leary & Hernández, 2011; Thomas & Collier, 2012; Steele, et.al., 2017). The research has been unequivocal that dual language programs yield powerful results for all students that not only increase educational attainment and academic success, but also cultivate lifelong learners who retain an advantage in the job market. All students should be encouraged to participate in and benefit from such advantageous programs — not discouraged.

Through the COVID-19 pandemic, we have all observed our students missing out on crucial classroom experiences and social interactions that are vital to sustaining their academic learning and capacity to build healthy and productive relationships. Dual language programs are a rich academic opportunity to reengage students with high-quality classroom instruction in English and Spanish that not only encourages students to become excited about learning, but also allows them to communicate, understand, and craft meaningful relationships with others through the deep exploration of academic subjects that are sustained by these languages across the globe.

South Kingstown residents clearly share in our desire to have a strong public school system that equips our learners to be globally prepared in whichever field they choose. The Coalition for a Multilingual Rhode Island welcomes the opportunity to consult with South Kingstown community members, Superintendent Prince, and district officials on maintaining and developing the dual language immersion program. We urge the district to cut through the noise of distracting politics, listen to the voices of the community they represent, and maintain the program as status quo. It is our sincere belief that keeping the dual language immersion program in the South Kingstown School District will lay groundwork for lifelong and culturally competent learners with strong academic backgrounds who are prepared to engage the multilingual world.

The South Kingstown School Committee will meet next on Tuesday, June 14, at 7 p.m. in the South Kingstown High School cafeteria, 215 Columbia St., Wakefield, RI 02879. If you support dual language programs or wish to celebrate the importance of multilingualism, we encourage you to join us.

Dr. Erin Papa is the executive director of the Coalition for a Multilingual Rhode Island, a coalition of organizations and community members dedicated to creating a culturally sustaining educational environment where all Rhode Island students learn in multiple languages from pre-K to college.