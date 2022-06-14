fb-pixel Skip to main content

Vermont man arrested after threatening local public school

By Maya Homan Globe Correspondent,Updated June 14, 2022, 8 minutes ago
Shane GobeilNew Hampshire State Police

A man who allegedly threatened a public school in northeast Vermont was arrested Tuesday in a neighboring town in New Hampshire, law enforcement officials said.

Shane Gobeil, 36, of Canaan, Vt., allegedly made the threat against the school from New Hampshire on Monday, New Hampshire State Police said in a statement.

The Canaan school was forced to close Tuesday. School security was also increased at a nearby elementary school in Stewartstown, N.H.

Vermont State Police received a report of the threat, and notified New Hampshire State Police, the statement said.

Gobeil was arrested in Colebrook, N.H., and charged under New Hampshire’s harassment law known as 644:4, the statement said.

An investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Jacob Derosa at (603) 223-6176 or Jacob.D.Derosa@dos.nh.gov.



Maya Homan can be reached at maya.homan@globe.com.

