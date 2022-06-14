Warwick, R.I. Starbucks union vote too close to call; Providence Seven Stars workers aim to unionize

The vote at the Starbucks was nine in favor with eight opposed when they were counted at the National Labor Relations Board on Tuesday. Two ballots were challenged, however, and the regional director of the NLRB will have to determine whether to open and count those. Those two votes could decide whether or not the Pace Boulevard location will unionize.

PROVIDENCE — The outcome of the union vote for workers at Starbucks on Pace Boulevard, off of Bald Hill Road in Warwick, was too close to call on Tuesday, a result that came just a day after dozens of workers at the three Seven Stars Bakery locations in Providence announced their intention to unionize.

Pace Boulevard Starbucks workers said they were seeking to unionize to gain a democratic voice as they tried to protect the benefits they have, and fix some of the problems, like understaffing, that they see. Starbucks, on the other hand, advocated against unionizing, as it has around the country, arguing that “we are better together as partners, without a union between us.”

The too-close-to-call unionization vote of baristas and shift supervisors at the Pace Boulevard Starbucks comes amid a national push to organize workers at the coffee chain, which began late last year. It had included 150 successful votes as of Tuesday morning, according to Starbucks Workers United. Workers at 21 stores have voted against unionization, the union said, although Starbucks Workers United said it’s challenging many of those results over what it calls “union busting.” Starbucks Workers United is part of Workers United, which is an affiliate of the Service Employees International Union.

The Pace Boulevard location was the first, and so far only, Rhode Island Starbucks to petition for a union. The effort gained the support of local politicians in a state where labor holds significant influence.

Messages left for a Starbucks spokesperson were not immediately returned Tuesday.

Meanwhile, workers at the three Seven Stars Bakery locations in Providence — Hope Street, Point Street, and Broadway — on Friday delivered letters to the owners asking for voluntary recognition of their intention to unionize with United Food and Commercial Workers Local 328.

Fifty workers signed onto the letters, the union said in announcing the move Monday. That is the vast majority of employees who would be represented by the union, including baristas, counter staff, keyholders, and re-stockers.

The owners are still undecided about whether to recognize the union. If they did voluntarily recognize it, a union vote wouldn’t need to take place, but in the meantime the workers have filed for a union election with the National Labor Relations Board.

“We all love what we do — serving coffee and pastries to our wonderful customers,” Izzie Cossey, a barista at the Hope Street location, said in a written statement. “Unionizing is a step we are taking to ensure a better environment for our workers, which will strengthen the connections between baristas and coffee-drinkers alike. We appreciate the support everyone has given us, and encourage you to keep coming back to Seven Stars; you’re the reason we’re here in the first place!”

Some of the issues Seven Stars said it wanted to address through negotiations: pay increases, cutting back dependency on tips, benefits for part-time workers and opportunities for full-time work, and addressing “on-call day” practices.

UFCW Local 328 currently represents 11,000 workers in Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts.

Bill Daugherty, a co-owner of Seven Stars Bakery, said in a statement:

“We greatly appreciate and respect all of our employees and absolutely support their decision to evaluate being part of a union. My dad was President of his union for many years. In a number of circumstances, unions are vitally important and constructive. Like our cafe employees, we will take the time to understand and evaluate the impacts of this potential change.”

Seven Stars, which was founded in 2001, also has locations in Rumford and Cranston.

Brian Amaral can be reached at brian.amaral@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @bamaral44.