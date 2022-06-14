Cheney says Jan. 6 panel will examine Trump’s role in pressuring Pence when it meets Thursday

Representative Liz Cheney, vice chair of the Jan. 6 committee, said Tuesday that the panel will examine in its next hearing former president Trump’s role in efforts to pressure former vice president Pence to not certify the electoral college results from the 2020 election.
“As a federal judge has indicated, this likely violated two federal criminal statutes,” said Cheney in a video tweeted Tuesday afternoon.
The panel will convene Thursday, after postponing its meeting from Wednesday.
The end of the video offered a preview of testimony to come Thursday. In it, former White House lawyer Eric Herschmann described how he responded to Trump attorney John Eastman’s attempts to challenge the election results.
Advertisement
“Are you out of your effing mind?” Herschmann recounts in the testimony, adding that he demanded Eastman say the words “orderly transition.”
A message from Vice Chair @RepLizCheney about Thursday’s hearing. pic.twitter.com/SsnOOEnyVq— January 6th Committee (@January6thCmte) June 14, 2022