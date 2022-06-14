Jan. 6 panel delays Wednesday hearing to give staff time to prepare

“It’s not a big deal,” she added, telling reporters that the delay was not a substantive issue or related to the availability of witnesses.

“It’s just technical issues,” said Representative Zoe Lofgren, a California Democrat and a member of the committee. She said that for staff aides who were compiling a series of videos to be showcased at the session, “it was overwhelming, so we’re trying to give them a little room.”

WASHINGTON — The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol has postponed a hearing that was scheduled for Wednesday to lay out its findings about then-president Trump’s attempt to use the Justice Department to overturn the 2020 election, the panel said Tuesday.

The panel is still scheduled to hold a hearing Thursday focusing on Trump’s pressure campaign against Vice President Mike Pence to try to persuade him to throw out Joe Biden’s victory.

That hearing is expected to include potentially important revelations about the steps Trump and his allies took to try to compel his vice president to overturn the election.

J. Michael Luttig, a conservative judge who advised the vice president, is scheduled to testify. Luttig advised Pence that Trump’s idea that the vice president could unilaterally decide to invalidate election results was unconstitutional, and that he should not go along with the plan.

Also scheduled to appear is Greg Jacob, Pence’s top White House attorney, who has provided the committee with crucial evidence about the role played by the conservative lawyer John Eastman, who wrote a memo that members of both parties have described as a blueprint for a coup.

Eastman advised Trump that Pence could throw out electoral votes from states he had lost, though he conceded during a conversation with Jacob that his arguments carried no legal weight and would fail before the Supreme Court.

As the mob attacked the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021 — some of them chanting “Hang Mike Pence!” — Jacob fired off an e-mail to Eastman blaming him for the violence.

“Thanks to your [expletive], we are now under siege,” Jacob wrote at 12:14 p.m.

“It was gravely, gravely irresponsible for you to entice the president with an academic theory that had no legal viability,” Jacob wrote in a subsequent e-mail to Eastman.

The committee could also hear testimony about Trump’s state of mind during the violence.

Representative Liz Cheney, a Wyoming Republican and the committee vice chair, said last week that the panel had received testimony that when Trump learned of the mob’s threats to hang Pence, he said. “Maybe our supporters have the right idea,” and added that Pence “deserves it.”

The committee could also hear testimony that a day before the mob violence, Pence’s chief of staff, Marc Short, grew so concerned about Trump’s actions that he presented a warning to a Secret Service agent: The president was going to publicly turn against the vice president, and there could be a security risk to Pence because of it.

Concerning Wednesday’s canceled hearing, Representative Adam Kinzinger, a Republican member of the committee, said on Twitter that it had been moved to next week as a way to “space out” the testimony surrounding the insurrection.

The committee has already held two hearings, including a prime-time one last week that featured never-before-seen video of extremists leading the deadly siege. Another hearing is set to take place on Thursday.

The witnesses at Wednesday’s hearing were to include Jeffrey Rosen, who was the acting attorney general at the time of the Capitol insurrection, as well as two other former top officials at the Justice Department, Richard Donoghue and Steven Engel. Lawyers for all three men did not immediately return messages seeking comment.

The witnesses, all of whom have since left the Justice Department, are expected to testify about how Trump sought to bend the department to his political will during the final days of his administration by urging officials to declare the election as corrupt and to aid in his efforts to challenge the results of the race won by Biden.

Though the lawyers’ accounts have been documented by the news media, the hearing will give the American public its most detailed glimpse of a near-revolt inside the Justice Department as Trump contemplated replacing the agency’s top official with a lower-level lawyer seen as more willing to advance the president’s false claims that the election was stolen. Several other senior officials warned Trump in a White House meeting that they’d resign if the leadership change occurred.

Rosen took over the department following the December 2020 departure of William Barr, who angered Trump by saying the department had not found fraud that could have affected the results of the election. Trump quickly soured on Rosen, too, after the then-acting attorney general rejected entreaties from the president and the White House to challenge the election results.

Around that time, the president was introduced by Representative Scott Perry, a Pennsylvania Republican and ardent Trump backer, to Jeffrey Clark, a little-known assistant attorney general who postured himself as willing to advance Trump’s baseless voting fraud claims.

At one point, according to testimony provided to lawmakers, Clark presented colleagues with a draft letter pushing Georgia officials to convene a special legislative session on the election results. Clark wanted the letter sent, but superiors at the Justice Department refused.

A lawyer for Clark did not immediately return a phone message on Wednesday.

Clark’s support led Trump to openly contemplate naming him as acting attorney general in place of Rosen.

The situation came to a head during a tense, hours-long Jan. 3, 2021 meeting at the White House in which Engel and Donoghue told Trump that they would resign from the Justice Department if Trump proceeded with his plan to fire Rosen and replace him with Clark.

Trump ultimately relented, and Rosen remained as acting attorney general through the end of the administration.