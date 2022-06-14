See the results of key primary elections in Nevada and South Carolina

Adam Laxalt is one of Nevada’s most prominent Republicans, someone who has already won statewide office and attracted support from both former President Donald Trump and Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell.

Nevada and South Carolina are holding key primaries on Tuesday. Follow along with the results live.

Yet in the final weeks before Tuesday’s U.S. Senate primary, Nevada’s former attorney general has faced a surprisingly spirited challenge from Sam Brown. A retired Army captain and Purple Heart recipient, Brown has appeared before swelling crowds drawn to his profile as a political outsider. He bolstered his campaign with strong fundraising numbers, particularly among small-dollar donors who often represent the party’s grassroots.

Advertisement

Regardless of the outcome, Brown’s late-stage inroads could signal a restlessness among the GOP base and interest in sending political newcomers to Washington, a sentiment Trump himself rode to the White House six years ago. The ultimate winner will go on to face Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto in what may be the GOP’s best opportunity to flip a Senate seat and regain control of the chamber.

Get Today in Politics A digest of the top political stories from the Globe, sent to your inbox Monday-Friday. Enter Email Sign Up

Despite the intrigue surrounding the race, many Republicans still see Laxalt as best positioned to win the nomination, in no small part because of Trump’s backing

South Carolina

Reps. Tom Rice and Nancy Mace crossed former President Donald Trump in the opening days of 2021 as the cleanup crews were still clearing debris from the Jan. 6 assault on the Capitol. Rice was perhaps the biggest surprise vote in favor of impeachment — as a conservative in a very conservative district, he was risking his political career.

Mace voted against impeachment, but in her first speech in Congress that January, she said the House needed to “hold the president accountable” for the Capitol attack.

So Trump backed two primary challengers: state Rep. Russell Fry against Rice, and conservative Katie Arrington against Mace.

Advertisement

In Mace’s case, the Trump world is divided. Trump’s first United Nations ambassador, Nikki Haley, and one of his chiefs of staff, Mick Mulvaney, both South Carolinians, are backing the incumbent freshman.

That is, in part, because Arrington has a poor track record: In 2018, after beating then-Rep. Mark Sanford in the Republican primary after he castigated Trump, she then lost in November to a Democrat, Joe Cunningham. (Cunningham, who was defeated by Mace in 2020, is hoping for a comeback this year with a long-shot bid to defeat Gov. Henry McMaster.)

Republicans worry that an Arrington victory Tuesday could jeopardize the seat, which stretches from Charleston down the affluent South Carolina coast.

Rice’s path to victory Tuesday will be considerably harder, but he remains defiant about his impeachment vote. “Defending the Constitution is a bedrock of the Republican platform. Defend the Constitution, and that’s what I did. That was the conservative vote,” he said in a June 5 interview on ABC’s “This Week,” adding, “There’s no question in my mind.”