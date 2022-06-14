Even threat of felony-murder sentence has put many behind bars

Your editorial’s call for a legislative effort to provide a channel for review of Massachusetts felony-murder convictions outlines one means for dealing with the Supreme Judicial Court’s evasive treatment of the issue (“Justice demands a look-back at felony-murder cases,” June 10). But it will be important for the legislators to remember that the harm done by the felony-murder rule is not confined to cases in which a prisoner is actually serving a felony-murder sentence.

Over the decades, hundreds of individuals threatened with felony-murder life without parole sentences accepted plea bargains and waived their right to trial by jury because the risk of trial was simply too extreme. There is every reason to believe that some of these prisoners are innocent. (In one National Registry of Exoneration sample, 15 percent of the exonerees had pleaded guilty.)