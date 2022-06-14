What matters is how we treat the insurrection

I was disturbed, however, that this is generally being portrayed as an incident from the past. In reality, the planning and execution of Jan. 6 was not an isolated or culminating event; rather, it was the first step in what has evolved as a calculated undermining of the electoral process that forms the foundation of our democracy. Even now, as the House select committee reports on past events, acolytes of Donald Trump are working to install partisan poll watchers and precinct judges and identify elected county clerks and state attorneys general who will govern our electoral process going forward.

I was both pleased and distressed by Representative Liz Cheney’s remarks during the first of the Jan. 6 committee’s publicly broadcast hearings on Thursday night. That first episode exposed important new information about the planning and execution of the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the Capitol. The remaining hearings promise to flesh out the picture of what happened before and during that awful day.

Get Today in Opinion Globe Opinion's must-reads, delivered to you every Sunday-Friday. Enter Email Sign Up

The committee has made an excellent start in placing responsibility for the events of Jan. 6 where they belong, but if it doesn’t also report on the planning and execution of the slow-motion insurgency that grew out of that day, the methodical takeover of the machinery of our elections, the lawmakers are missing the most important part of the story.

Advertisement

Steven Swanger

Sudbury





Self-governance requires our ongoing attention

Kevin Cullen hit the nail on the head in his perceptive column “Watching the revolution” (Metro, June 10). The events of Jan. 6, 2021, which may yet prove to be the tip of an iceberg that has been forming for some time, are of concern to all American citizens. Televised sporting events are bread and circuses, diverting us from the reality that self-governance requires our ongoing attention and that we ignore this at our peril.

Advertisement

Channing Wagg

Boxborough





Republicans have a Big Lie of another kind

Kevin Cullen (“Watching the revolution”) writes, “In one poll, nearly half of Republicans said the attack on the Capitol was an act of patriotism.” Translation for those not paying close attention: Nearly half of Republicans are OK with a dictatorship as long as their side is in charge.

This also suggests that they were lying all along when they were lecturing the rest of us about national security (Benghazi! Hillary’s e-mails!), the rule of law (Antifa! BLM!), the sanctity of the Constitution (especially the Second Amendment, not to mention the 14th). To them, everything is allowed if you are MAGA.

Mark Hooker

Newton





Across a chasm, a 65-year friendship goes on

A person I’ve known for 65 years (I’ll call him “Lee”) was my closest boyhood friend in Fort Worth. Five years ago, when I moved from Texas to Massachusetts, I learned he’s a Trump loyalist. I was aghast then and have continued to be so through every awful Trump-era revelation. Happy memories from our school days and the decades since have restrained me from ending our friendship. We exchange friendly-ish e-mails sporadically and have tacitly agreed to skirt politics.

Lee is a Fox News addict, and I suspect he didn’t watch Thursday’s damning prime-time hearing. But even if he did, I fear it didn’t change his mind a whit. I’d love to know, but I dare not ask.

I don’t want to lose our 65-year friendship.

Andy Spiegel

Winchester