Will truth or Trumpism win out with the GOP?

The question that now looms for supporters of the former president is the same test that Trump himself failed: Do they acknowledge the truth that there was no stolen election — or follow the former president even further into the fever swamp of deceit and denial?

Told the truth — that voting fraud hadn’t caused his loss — by evidence-driven members of his own team, Donald Trump instead chose to promote the utterly baseless claim that the election had been stolen. That’s what we learned from Monday’s public hearing of the US House of Representatives’ Jan. 6 committee .

This will be revealing not only for the Republican Party but for American democracy as well.

A rational person possessed of middling powers of critical thinking can’t watch these hearings and maintain any longer that this election was stolen or marked by serious fraud. Frankly, there wasn’t any doubt of that, nor has there been since the (overwhelmingly unsuccessful) conclusion of the Trump campaign’s many lawsuits.

But Monday’s hearing constituted an utter and absolute demolition of Trump’s Big Lie. It featured the taped testimony of key Trump officials and aides, from former attorney general William Barr to former acting deputy attorney general Richard Donoghue to former campaign manager Bill Stepien, all of whom said they had told Trump that assertions of serious fraud were not true.

Trump, however, simply refused to listen. Instead, when one assertion of fraud had been refuted, he would just move on to the next.

It was like playing whack-a-mole, said Barr, who added: “I thought, boy, if he really believes this stuff, he has lost contact with — he’s become detached from reality.”

Rejecting the bad news from the level-headed members of his own inner circle, Trump embraced wild-eyed notions from that oracle of electoral absurdity, Rudy Giuliani.

This will come as news to followers of Trumpist media outlets that have either propagated the Big Lie or shown no interest in revealing it for the nonsense it was.

Rather than covering the first prime-time hearing last Thursday, Fox News hosts Tucker Carlson and Sean Hannity essentially offered propagandist counter-programming, so much so that a Fox viewer would hardly have known what that hearing revealed. On Monday, however, Fox at least covered the mid-day hearing, giving its viewers a look at a truth the cable network’s prime-time hosts had long denied or ignored.

That seems to signal that, even at Fox, the Jan. 6 committee hearings have become news that is impossible to ignore.

Heretofore, a disconcertingly large proportion of the Republican electorate has clung to the notion that this election was stolen. Moving forward, however, the segment of the GOP base that follows outlets that actually report the news will be forced to wrestle with the fact that Trump’s own team knew, and told him, that the voter-fraud claims were nonsense.

That’s crucial information in the battle for truth in our politics. A willing denial of reality in favor of the self-serving myths of a charlatan is the stuff of cultism, not democracy. Many of us have previously believed that the innate common sense and demagogue-identifying abilities of the electorate stood as resilient safeguards for our democracy. But thanks to Trump, we now know just how susceptible the country can be to a toxic populist potion of nativism, resentment, and lies.

Witnesses testify at Jan. 6 hearing Share Email to a Friend Embed “He was becoming detached from reality,” said former Attorney General William Barr.

So will these new revelations matter?

Certainly any expectation that Trump voters will have a sudden epiphany is unrealistic. The question is, will we watch a slow erosion of his support over time?

I’m personally hopeful, but the honest answer is that we don’t yet know.

There’s reason to be doubtful, given the durability of the Big Lie through the wholesale rejection and refutation of Trump’s allegations by the courts, by election officials, and by the various recounts and audits.

Personal psychology also enters into the equation. Many people find it exceedingly hard to admit they were duped. That’s particularly so for a certain type of highly opinionated but less-educated partisan.

There, the revelation at Monday’s hearing that the $250 million that Trump and his allies raised for a supposed “Official Election Defense Fund” but used in other ways was an important revelation.

It’s chagrin-inducing to admit you were gulled. It’s much easier to embrace that truth if you’ve been politically and metaphorically swindled.

Scot Lehigh is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at scot.lehigh@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeScotLehigh.