Alyssa Adams, Tewksbury softball change the ending, stun North Attleborough in bottom of the ninth inning

Down to the last strike of the game Tuesday, Adams barreled a changeup, guiding it down the left field line to record a walkoff, two-run single and lift No. 2 Tewksbury to a 8-7 win over No. 6 North Attleborough in nine innings in the Division 2 softball semifinals at Worcester State. The Redmen (19-5) will face the winner of No. 1 Billerica and No. 4 Westfield in the state championship, either Friday or Saturday at UMass.

The sophomore was not going to let it happen again.

Advertisement

Junior Sam Ryan (3 hits, 3 runs scored, 4 RBIs) reached on an error and sophomore Whitney Gigante was hit by a pitch. With two outs and runners on second and third, Adams came through in the clutch to send the Redmen to the state final for the first time since 2016.

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

“I knew that I had to do it for the team,” Adams said. “The coaches all believed in me. From day one, they told me, ‘We need you.’ They had so much confidence in me, they gave me the energy to do that. I really owe it all to them.”

The Redmen battled back from a five-run deficit in the third inning, ultimately tying the game at 6 with a opposite-field RBI double by Ryan in the bottom of the sixth inning.

“That’s what we said to the kids the past couple games, ‘Don’t give up until the last pitch because we are in it,” Tewksbury coach Britney Souza said. “She didn’t. It was crazy to see.”

Division 1 State

Peabody 3, Wachusett 2 — With one out in the bottom of the seventh, Wachusett sophomore Caitlin Ciccone rounded the bases for an inside-the-park home run, cutting the deficit to one run. Peabody sophomore Abigail Bettencourt didn’t miss a beat, mowing down the last two batters with a pair of swinging strikeouts at Martin Field in Lowell, sending the No. 9 Tanners (22-2) to the state final.

Advertisement

“I’d rather them hit a home run,” Bettencourt said with a smile. “There’s no one on then.”

Bettencourt, working with her junior batterymate and sister Isabel, threw 125 pitches, striking out 10 and allowing one earned run on five hits and one walk.

“The connection [the Bettencourts] have, the type of kids they are, they’ll go through a wall for you,” Peabody coach Tawny Palmieri said.

All runs other than the home run were unearned, but sophomore Logan Lomasney (2 for 3) forced an error with a double, the run scoring when the throw-in got away.

“She had a really nice spin on her ball and I got it early, got it before the spin,” Lomasney said of Wachusett star pitcher Riley Quirk. “I was feeling it today.”

Sophomore Kiley Doolin (1 for 3) knocked in senior Emma Bloom (2 for 4) with a single in the top of the seventh, an insurance run that turned into the winning run.

Palmieri, who graduated from Peabody and played at Martin Field for UMass Lowell, said she can’t put the feeling into words.

“I can’t ask for anything more, they just want it as bad as anybody out there,” she said. “Great athletes on this team.”

Division 3 State

Greater New Bedford 8, Dighton-Rehoboth 3 — Greater New Bedford coach Craig Soares has had one message to his team all season: If you want to compete with the best teams in the state, you have to beat Dighton-Rehoboth in the postseason.

Advertisement

The second-seeded Bears declared they were up to the task, dispatching the No. 3 seed Falcons in a state semifinal at Middleborough High School.

“At the end of the year last year I told our girls that we will be back and we will have to go through D-R and we did. We just had to trust ourselves and make them earn it,” said Soares after his team split the season series with D-R (17-6) this year.

Greater New Bedford (26-2) jumped out to a 5-0 lead through two innings, led by senior Lena Tsonis, who drove in four runs in the first two frames. The early offense proved to be more than enough for senior hurler Madison Medeiros, who scattered three hits and three runs over seven innings.

“I did very well hitting my spots, I had my defense behind me. I just made sure I was going with my fastball and hitting my spots outside,” said Medeiros, who had three strikeouts.

The Bears received offensive contributions from Tsonis (3 hits, 4 RBI), Kylee Caetano (2 hits, run, RBI), and Hayleigh Silva (2 hits, 2 runs, RBI).

Division 4 State

Case 2, Littleton 1 — With runners on first and third and two outs, junior pitcher Hailey Berube notched her fifth strikeout, lifting No. 4 Case to a state semifinal win over No. 8 Littleton at Worcester State. The Cardinals (19-5) will face the winner of No. 2 Amesbury and No. 3 Wahconah at UMass in the championship game.

Advertisement

Junior co-captain Olivia Silva fired a missile from her catcher position to junior co-captain Brooke Orton at third base, picking the runner off for the second out of the seventh inning to preserve the one-run lead for the Cardinals.

“It happened so fast that I didn’t have time to want to throw up,” Case coach Shannon Silva said. “That’s what we’ve been talking about, execution at practices, being where you’re supposed to be, no spectating.”

For the Tigers (19-3), senior Boston University commit Kasey Ricard struck out 16 of the 24 batters she faced, allowing one earned run on five hits.

Correspondents Colin Bannen reported from Middleborough and AJ Traub from Lowell.

Cam Kerry can be reached at cam.kerry@globe.com.