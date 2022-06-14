‘Ayesha Curry CAN cook’: Steph Curry fires back at Boston bar that trolled his wife

But when it was time for his post-game press conference, he showed up in a different white tee, this one with a message printed across the front.

Steph Curry arrived at the Chase Center for Game 5 of the NBA Finals in a simple white T-shirt.

So, what spurred the wardrobe change?

The statement is in response to a chalkboard outside Game On!, a sports bar in Fenway. While the series was in Boston for Games 3 and 4, employees wrote, “Ayesha Curry can’t cook,” on one of their sandwich boards. They wrote, “Deuce Tatum > Riley Curry,” on another.

The message was intended to poke fun at Ayesha, Curry’s wife of almost 11 years, who has launched a successful career in the culinary industry. After starting a food blog and YouTube channel, she now has a published cookbook, “The Seasoned Life.” She also had a TV show, “Ayesha’s Homemade,” on the Food Network for two seasons and has collaborated with celebrity chef Michael Mina to open a pop-up restaurant in the Bay Area.

Photos of the sign went viral on Twitter, and Curry must’ve taken notice because he came prepared with a response Monday evening. After the Warriors beat the Celtics, 104-94, to take a 3-2 series lead, he decided to unveil his retort.

Asked about the shirt, Curry declined to elaborate.

“You have to ask around the room,” he said. “Or ask Twitter.”

