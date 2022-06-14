Blue Jays lose lefty Hyun Jin Ryu to elbow surgery for more than a year

Ryu signed a four-year, $80 million contract with the Blue Jays in December 2019. He went 5-2 with a 2.69 ERA in 12 starts in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season as Toronto earned a wild-card spot in the expanded playoff format.

The extent of the damage and the precise nature of the surgery required to repair it is still unknown, but general manager Ross Atkins said the 35-year-old Ryu will not pitch again in 2022. Atkins said the best-case scenario would see Ryu returning in the second half of 2023.

Toronto Blue Jays lefthander Hyun Jin Ryu will miss the rest of the season because of ligament damage in his elbow, the team announced Tuesday.

Ryu, from South Korea, is 2-0 with a 5.67 ERA in six starts this season. He left his June 1 outing against the White Sox after four innings and was placed on the 15-day injured list the following day.

Ryu also missed time with a sore forearm from April 17 to May 13. He made four more starts after returning May 14 at Tampa Bay.

Last season, Ryu went 14-10 with a 4.37 ERA. Overall, he is 75-45 with a 3.26 ERA in 175 games, all but one of them starts.

Ryu was an All-Star in 2019, the last of his six seasons with the Dodgers, when he went 14-5 and posted an NL-best 2.32 ERA.

While with the Dodgers, Ryu sat out the 2015 season and made only one appearance in 2016 due to left shoulder surgery and elbow tendinitis. He also missed time in 2017 with injuries to his left hip and foot.

Also Tuesday, the Blue Jays put righthander Julian Merryweather on the 15-day injured list with a strained left abdominal and recalled righthander Jeremy Beasley from Triple A. Merryweather left Monday’s game in the seventh inning because of soreness in his side.

Goldschmidt powers Cardinals

Paul Goldschmidt hit a two-run homer, Matthew Liberatore pitched five shoutout innings, and Yadier Molina passed Iván Rodríguez for the most putouts by a catcher in MLB history during the Cardinals’ 3-1 win over the visiting Pirates.

It was the first game of a day-night doubleheader, and gave the Cardinals their fourth win in five games. The Pirates dropped their season-high eighth straight.

With his 11 putouts, Molina reached the high-water mark of 14,870 putouts over his 18 seasons.

He was also front and center in a wild sequence leading to the Cardinals’ third run in the fourth inning. After reaching on an error, Molina was picked off second to end the inning. But after he and Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol argued, the umpires conferred and called a balk. That drew the ire of Pirates manager Derek Shelton, who argued but wasn’t ejected.

“My argument was that you can’t argue a balk call . . . you can ask about a balk call if it’s a step-off call and then, you know, the fact that all four of them had to get together,” Shelton said. “I was just making sure they got it right. Ultimately, they got it right.”

Nolan Gorman then walked to load the bases and Goldschmidt followed with a grounder up the middle. Gorman beat the force play at second, but ran through the base instead of sliding, which led to a lengthy rundown between second and home, allowing Molina to score before Edmundo Sosa was called out at home.

Liberatore (2-1) was called up as the Cardinals’ 27th man for the twin bill. He struck out five, walked two, and gave up three hits. Giovanny Gallegos earned his ninth save in 12 chances with a scoreless ninth.

Goldschmidt’s homer traveled 418 feet over the centerfield wall, breaking a scoreless tie in the third. It was his second home run in as many games and his 50th career at Busch Stadium.

The game featured a number of other achievements:

▪ Jason Delay made his debut and became the sixth catcher for the Pirates this season. The last time Pittsburgh employed more than five catchers was 2016.

▪ Brendan Donovan, who led off for the Cardinals, has appeared in all nine lineup spots this season, and played all four infield positions as well as right and left field.

▪ Albert Pujols appeared in his 1,340th game at first base, tying Jim Bottomley for most in Cardinals history. It was also his 1,739th game as a Cardinal, passing Curt Flood for seventh most in franchise history.