Brookline and Acton-Boxborough boys’ tennis teams earn a match in Division 1 final

But the Warriors prevailed, winning their 82nd straight match with a 3-2 victory Tuesday, and a date with Acton-Boxborough in Saturday’s state final at MIT.

But there were no distractions for the top-seeded Brookline boys in their quest for advancing to the Division 1 state final, other than the opponent being Bay State Conference rival, No. 5 Newton North, for the third time this season.

It was an eventful afternoon at Newton South, with four contested state tennis semifinals.

For first singles ace Jayanth Devaiah, the victory is one that is both surreal and bittersweet.

“There’s the thought of ‘I’m running out of time’ and this is my last chance to contribute to my school,” Devaiah, who won his match 7-5, 6-0, said of the moment.

“Our last home match was on Thursday, and it kind of hit me halfway through the match that this is the last time I’m playing at Waldstein [Park].”'

The Warriors will take on third-seeded A-B (16-1), which rallied for a 3-2 win over No. 2 Lexington, a 22-0 juggernaut entering the semifinals. Senior Ryan Zhang delivered the clinching point, charging back from a 2-5 deficit in the second set for a dramatic 8-6, 7-5 win against Sam Charney. A-B also picked up wins at first singles, with Dyan Fayerman (6-4, 6-2) and at first doubles, with Curtis Judson/Kavoen Tousertlil legging out a 7-6 (8-6), 7-6 (7-4 win.

“We’ve lost to Lexington for the past few years, and we finally beat them for a chance at states,” Zhang said.

Division 2 State

Westborough 4, Duxbury 1 — The Rangers (16-4) opened the season April 5 with a 3-2 loss at Duxbury. The rematch carried a little more weight — the state semifinals.

But second-seeded Westborough won all three singles matches, including Andrew Chin’s 6-1, 4-6, 6-4 clincher at No. 2. Earlier, senior Nishith Sura (6-0, 6-2) and sophomore Srinjoy Gosh (3-6, 6-3, 6-4) prevailed at third and first, respectively.

“I had an inkling we would eventually see them, so I had that in the back of my mind,” Westborough coach Len O’Neill said. “We’re gonna use that previous loss as motivation, and so I’m happy we pulled it out.”

Division 3 State

Wayland 4, Martha’s Vineyard 1 — Alex Camacho (6-2, 6-1), Jon Zhang (6-0, 6-2), and Brendan Ip (6-3, 6-3) swept singles in straight sets, setting the tone for the No. 1 Warriors (13-5) in the semifinal win. Zach Todd and Ryan Prince (6-4, 6-1) won at second doubles.

Division 4 State

Weston 5, Hamilton-Wenham 0 — The top-seeded Wildcats (18-1) have not dropped a set in the tournament, and that did not change in their semifinal conquest of the No. 4 Generals (16-4) at Newton South.

Senior Benny Gilligan defeated Will Gern 7-6, 10-3 in a hard-fought match at first singles that lasted over an hour. With the overall match already decided, the two elected to play a tie breaker for the second set and Gilligan prevailed. “First set I was just trying to hang in there and I went up 5-0, and then he changed his strategy . . . he won [five] straight games,” Gilligan said.

“We got to the tie-breaker in the first set . . . and there I just started hitting through the ball more and taking more risks.”

In the other singles matches, Gilligan’s younger brother, Noah Gilligan beat Elois Chadel, 6-2 and 6-4, and Zack Regelman won third singles, 6-0 and 6-0. In doubles play, the Wildcats’ top pair, Magnus Starett and Max Ding, won 6-3 and 6-1, and Zunign Luo and Alex Ko were in control, 6-1 and 6-2. Weston will play the winner of Wednesday’s Lynnfield/Cohasset semifinal for the title Saturday at MIT.

Brookline’s Caroline Driscoll looks to return a serve during her first singles match against Lexington. Nathan Klima for The Boston Globe

Girls’ tennis

Division 1 State

Lexington 4, Brookline 1 — The No. 2 Minutemen (22-0) stayed unbeaten, with sophomore Veronika Moroz delivering the clinching point with a 6-2, 6-2 win at third singles in the semifinal win at Newton South.

“We are supportive and the girls go out there with no fear of losing,” Lexington first-year coach Chance Fechtor said. “As long as you’re out there trying hard.”

At No. 2 singles, Kyra McCandless earned a 6-3, 4-6, 10-1 win. Lexington swept doubles, and Brookline (16-2) netted a point with senior Caroline Driscoll’s 6-3, 6-0 victory at first singles.

Moroz pointed to the team’s chemistry. “We’re all just really close,” Moroz said. “We’re always cheering each other on and it’s just nice to have.”

Lexington will play the winner of Wednesday’s Lincoln-Sudburey/Winchester match on Saturday at MIT.

Division 4 State

Hamilton-Wenham 4, Uxbridge 1 — The top-seeded Generals (22-0) continued their unbeaten season while halting the spirited run of the No. 21 Tigers (17-5) in a semifinal at St. John’s Shrewsbury.

“To be in a state final … is unbelievable and I’m so happy for these girls,” H-W coach Joe Maher said. “We knew we had a good team and in our minds we said, ‘maybe we can get there,’ but to beat some of the teams we did along the way is awesome.”

The headliner was sophomore Sky Jara, whose power and accuracy on both serves and return shots helped her defeat Julie Compston at first singles, 6-0 and 6-2. At No. 2, Chloe Gern won 6-2 and 6-0. On the opposite courts, Lily Cassidy and Lisette Leonard dominated at second doubles match, 6-0 and 6-0, and seniors Nora Gamber and Brynn McKechnie prevailed, 6-1, 6-4, at first.

Colin McCarthy reported from St. John’s Shrewsbury. Adam Doucette also contributed to this story.