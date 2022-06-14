First pressure, then relief as Ben Jarosz, Franklin baseball walk it off against Shrewsbury

“I’ll take these types of moments,” Franklin coach Zach Brown said. “It’s why you get into coaching. To be in these high-leverage, competitive moments is a lot of fun. We always talk about ‘Pressure is a privilege.’ I’m just really happy for our guys right now.”

After losing a two-run lead in the top of the seventh, committing three errors and stranding 10 runners, top-seeded Franklin still found a way to walk off No. 4 Shrewsbury, 4-3, in the Division 1 state semifinals Tuesday night at Hanover Insurance Park in Worcester.

It was the perfect ending to an imperfect game.

The hero was junior third baseman Ben Jarosz. Facing an 0-and-2 count with one out, the score knotted at 3-3 and two runners on base in the bottom of the seventh, Jarosz fouled off a half-dozen pitches before poking one through the right side of the infield. Jase Lyons raced home and the Panthers (23-3) are headed to their first Division 1 state championship game. Franklin won the 2018 Super 8 and the 1986 Division 2 state title, but has never been one win away from a D1 crown before.

“It feels awesome,” said Jarosz, who had two hits. “I wasn’t going down on a strikeout. I knew I was walking it off right then and there.”

Franklin's Alfred Mucciarone allowed only one earned run and four hits, with six strikeouts in 6⅔ innings. Josh Reynolds for The Boston Globe

The Panthers were in control most of the game thanks to a dominant performance from UMass Lowell-bound junior Alfred Mucciarone, who allowed just one hit between the first and seventh innings. In the end, he scattered four hits and didn’t issue a walk, allowing one earned run with six strikeouts in 6⅔ innings.

“He was lights out,” Brown said. “He probably deserved a little better fate. He’s ultra competitive. If that’s the last moment for him on the hill this season it was a hell of an effort.”

Mucciarone was cruising until an error allowed Shrewsbury’s Colby Coghlin to reach leading off the seventh. After a strikeout, Dushyant Singh and Jake O’Sullivan singled to load the bases for No. 9 hitter Ryan Kinsky, who lofted a sacrifice fly to left that scored Coghlin. But an overthrow bounced into the Colonials dugout and Singh was sent home by the umpire for the tying run.

“Everyone needed to stay composed and keep chopping wood,” Jarosz said of the team’s mentality after losing its lead. “It just shows we have that dog mentality. We aren’t going down without a fight.”

With one out in the bottom of the seventh, Lyons worked a walk and Eisig Chin singled before Jarosz, who spent most of the season battling injuries, delivered.

“He’s turned the corner and is feeling good and you really got to see the competitor, the toughness he has there in that at-bat,” Brown said. “That was a really special at-bat.”

Andrew Peris opened the game for Shrewsbury (21-3) with a double and scored on an RBI groundout by Alex Martin. Franklin tied it up in the bottom of the inning on a single from Evan Raider that scored Chris Goode, who had doubled as part of a three-hit day. The Panthers went ahead 3-1 in the fifth on a two-run single by Henry DiGiorgio that plated Goode and Raider.

Franklin's Jase Lyons dives back into first on a pickoff play as Shrewsbury's Jack Bates waits for the throw. Josh Reynolds for The Boston Globe

Franklin faces second-seeded Taunton in an all-Hockomock League Division 1 final that will likely be played Saturday at LeLacheur Park in Lowell. The Tigers and Panthers split two games this season, with the home team winning both matchups.

“We’ve been on a collision course, I felt like, all season,” Brown said. “Something felt like it was in the air.”

Taunton 8, Catholic Memorial 4 — Taunton’s playbook all year has been simple: Clobber the ball and hope there’s enough pitching to survive.

The Division 1 state semifinal fit that mold as the second-seeded Tigers rapped out 11 hits and their relief pitchers didn’t allow a run over the final four innings to beat the No. 3 Knights at Hanover Insurance Park.

The Tigers (21-3) will play in the second state championship game in program history after winning the 2019 Division 1 crown.

“It feels amazing,” said junior first baseman and pitcher Ryan MacDougall, whose older brother, Dan, was on the 2019 title-winning team. “I knew we had a good squad coming into the year. We stuck with our guys and had confidence at all times and now we’re here.”

Taunton teammates Brayden Cali (2), Ryan MacDougall (34) and Braden Sullivan (11) celebrate their win over Catholic Memorial. Josh Reynolds for The Boston Globe

MacDougall, the Hockomock League MVP, was part of a dominant top of the order for the Tigers. Along with leadoff hitter Brayden Cali, No. 2 hitter Braden Sullivan and cleanup hitter Dawson Bryce, the quartet combined for 8 hits, 2 walks, 7 runs scored and 5 RBIs.

“We were just staying on pitches and looking to put good swings and good at-bats together,” said Bryce, who had three hits and knocked in three runs. “Really, in the end, that’s how it’s done.”

MacDougall got things going with a run-scoring double in the first inning, then later scored on an RBI groundout by Colby DeCouta. The Knights tied it up on RBI singles by Brett Mulligan and Coulter in the top of the second.

Taunton answered with three runs in the bottom of the frame as MacDougall and Bryce knocked in runs and DeCouta walked with the bases loaded. CM (18-6) battled back with two unearned runs in the top of the third to pull within 5-4, but that’s as close as it got.

MacDougall, who came on in relief of starter Shawn Cali in the third, found his groove in the fourth and fifth to earn the victory before ceding to Colin Botelho, who picked up the save with four strikeouts over two scoreless innings.

“We’ve rode a lot of guys all year,” Taunton coach Blair Bourque said. “We don’t have that true ace that some other teams that are this deep have. What we do have is a lot of competitors. They showed what they can do today.”

Taunton's Braden Cali (2) dives into second base as Nick DiRito of Catholic Memorial waits for the throw. Josh Reynolds for The Boston Globe

While MacDougall and Botelho were combining for five innings of three-hit relief, Evan Cali sliced a triple to right and scored on an overthrow in the fifth, and Bryce added an two-run triple to left in the sixth to extend the lead to 8-4.

“I was looking for a fastball down the middle and he gave me something soft and I just sat back on it,” Bryce said. “I really wasn’t going up there looking for a big hit or anything. I just wanted to get the bat on the ball.”

Catholic Memorial was looking to reach its first state title game since it won the 1973 Division 1 crown.

“I’m proud of them,” coach Hal Carey said. “Forty-two of the 43 teams in Division 1 will lose their final game. It stinks. It’s always the hardest game.”

Division 2 State

Milton 13, North Attleborough 6 — Milton junior shortstop Owen McHugh dug into the batter’s box for his third at-bat of the day in the bottom of the fourth inning, with his team needing a momentum shift after North Attleborough had cut the Wildcats lead to four in the top half of the inning.

The UMass Lowell commit rose to the occasion, lacing a triple to right field and scoring three pitches later to spark a four-run fourth inning rally, putting Milton back in the driver’s seat to cruise to a win over No. 4 North Attleborough (18-6) in a state semifinal game at Campanelli Stadium in Brockton.

“We needed another spark. They had scored some runs and we put up four there and that was huge,” McHugh said.

The top-seeded Wildcats (21-3) jumped out to a 9-0 lead in the first inning, with six batters driving in runs, including Shea Donovan, who hit two triples and drove in a run in the first frame.

“We try to be an aggressive club and luckily we put up a really good number in the first inning,” said coach Brendan Morrissey, whose team is playing in the programs first state final since 1974. “I don’t think any coach has ever complained about nine runs in the first.”

Brian Foley earned the win on the mound for the WIldcats, allowing 5 runs on 7 hits and striking out 7.

Division 3 State

Austin Prep 6, Foxborough 4 — Evan Blanco started Tuesday’s state semifinal, was pulled for five batters, and then reemerged from left field to save the top-seeded Cougars’ season.

Across two stints on the mound, the senior lefthander fired 6⅔ innings, allowed one hit, no runs, and struck out 13 in a dominant performance that left he and coach JP Pollard in an emotional postgame embrace alongside the first base line at LeLacheur Park.

Austin Prep (24-0) will look to complete an undefeated season in Saturday’s state final against Newburyport.

“I’m not surprised at all, Evan’s a leader,” Pollard said. “The whole team looks up to him and he goes as we go. He led by example today.”

Blanco threw 4⅔ hitless innings with nine strikeouts before he was pulled in the top of the fifth with Austin Prep ahead comfortably, 6-0. With Blanco at 68 pitches, the plan was to save him for the state final. So Blanco retreated to left field for the top of the sixth.

But then the fifth-seeded Warriors battled back. Foxborough (16-8) started the sixth with two hits and a walk before Sean O’Leary cracked a 2-run single to right to make it 6-2. Pollard emerged from the dugout and called for Blanco with runners on second and third with no outs.

“We put him in left and had that plan that if they scored two we’d put him back in,” Pollard said.

Blanco fanned his first batter, allowed an RBI single, an RBI groundout, and then escaped the threat with a groundout. The Virginia commit returned for the seventh and shut the door, striking out the side to complete his high school career on the mound.

“I acted like I was still in the game on the mound and kept the same mentality,” Blanco said. “The place was loud and I had my teammates behind me. It was emotional. I love this school and this team.”

Austin Prep took a 6-0 lead with a four-run fourth inning, punctuated by a Brenden Walsh triple and two-run single by Jake Zawatsky. But Foxborough, which won its first two state tournament games after trailing in the final inning, rallied and put the Cougars’ undefeated season in jeopardy with a near comeback for the ages. Austin Prep hadn’t allowed more than two runs in a game all season before Foxborough’s four-run sixth.

“You can never count our guys out,” Foxborough coach Derek Suess said. “We were being no-hit and we battled each pitch. These guys fought their [butts] off and I can’t be more proud.”

Newburyport 5, Dighton-Rehoboth 0 — Calm, cool, and collected, Charlie Forrest doesn’t often show emotion on the mound. But in a sixth-inning jam of the state semifinals, everything changes.

One pitch after D-R’s Mason Kulpa nearly tied the game with a two-run homer to left that hooked foul, Forrest struck him out with an outside fastball, raised his hand, and clapped his glove as he strutted to the dugout. Three outs later, the junior righthander completed a six-hit shutout, propelling the No. 10 Clippers (18-6) to the win at LeLacheur Park in Lowell and Saturday’s state final.

“He’s like a tall drink of water out on the mound, kind of a free spirit,” Newburyport coach Mark Rowe said. “He lives for these moments.”

Added Forrest, “It was an exciting moment striking out one of their best hitters.”

The 6-foot-3-inch Forrest pounded the strike zone from the first pitch, retiring nine of the opening 10 batters of the game, a stretch that included five consecutive punchouts. Forrest, who walked two and struck out seven, escaped a threat in the fourth with a line drive double play and then evaded two singles and Kulpa’s near-blast in the sixth. It was the first time all season the No. 11 Falcons (17-7) had been shut out.

“He pitched a great game, hit his spots, and was tough to hit,” D-R coach Bill Cuthbertson said. “We had been swinging the bats really well the last couple weeks and he shut us down.”

Newburyport took a 2-0 lead in the second when Jack Fehlner tripled and scored on a sacrifice fly by Max Puleo. Jack Sullivan was then plunked with bases loaded. The Clippers added three more runs in the sixth on a 2-run single by Tyler Cowles and an error.

Newburyport, which upset No. 2 Medfield in the quarterfinals, last played in the state final in 2011.

“We never get too high or too low,” Rowe said. “We got that first-round win over Tantasqua and the rest has been history.”

Division 4 State

Manchester Essex 6, Abington 5 — In a back-and-forth contest that required extra innings, senior AJ Pallazola (2 RBIs) singled up the third base line to drive in junior Zak Parot (2 runs) in the bottom of the eighth, giving the No. 5 Hornets (14-9) a walkoff state semifinal win over the No. 9 Green Wave (18-6) at Fraser Field in Lynn.

“You can’t be afraid,” Pallazola said of his mentality during that final at-bat. “You just got to know what you’re going to do to get the job done.”

The Hornets trailed 4-2 in the sixth before rallying for three runs to take the lead. Abington tied it again in the seventh with an RBI single from senior Ed Reilly.

Hornets freshman Connor Heney entered to pitch a 1-2-3 eighth before bunting Parot over to third in the bottom of the frame to set up the winning run.

“They refuse to lose,” Manchester Essex coach BJ Weed said of his team, which will face Seekonk for the state championship. “It’s been like that all year.”

Seekonk 2, Bay Path 1 — After going down, 1-0, in the top of the fourth to trail for the first time in the tournament, the No. 7 Warriors (13-11) immediately responded in the bottom of the frame at Fraser Field, scoring on two RBI singles to take the lead, then held on to take down the No. 14 Minutemen (19-5) and advance to the state final.

Sophomore Declan Lush (six strikeouts, walk) went the distance, allowing five hits and going 2 for 3 at the plate. Freshman designated hitter David Souto scored Lush on a single to left-center for the go-ahead run, after senior third baseman Cullen Steitz drove in the tying run with an infield single.

Seekonk coach Joe Demelo credited his pitchers for pushing the Warriors this far, especially after Lush overcame a fractured hand from basketball season.

“That’s what got us here,” Demelo said of Lush, who struck out the next four batters he faced after Seekonk grabbed the lead. “We did just enough to win, and [Lush] has done a great job for us.”

