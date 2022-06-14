Game 62: Athletics at Red Sox lineups and notes

After a day off following an 8-2 road trip out west, the Red Sox return to Fenway for a nine-game homestand, beginning Tuesday with a three-game series with the Oakland A’s, followed by a pair of three-game series with the St. Louis Cardinals and the Detroit Tigers.

Lineups

ATHLETICS (21-41): TBA

Pitching: LHP Jared Koenig (0-1, 9.00 ERA)

RED SOX (32-29): TBA

Pitching: RHP Nick Pivetta (5-5, 3.78 ERA)

Time: 7:10 p.m.

TV, radio: NESN, WEEI-FM 93.7

Athletics vs. Pivetta: Elvis Andrus 1-8, Luis Barrera 0-2, Seth Brown 0-6, Tony Kemp 1-6, Ramón Laureano 1-5, Jed Lowrie 0-6, Sean Murphy 0-3, Cristian Pache 0-1, Chad Pinder 0-4, Stephen Vogt 1-1

Red Sox vs. Koenig: Has not faced any Boston batters

Stat of the day: The Sox are 9-2 in their last 11 games and an MLB-best 18-7 in their last 25.

Notes: Red Sox third baseman Rafael Devers is hitting .335 with 23 doubles, 14 homers, and 35 RBIs. He drove in nine runs on the West Coast road trip. … Pivetta is 5-1 with a 1.96 ERA over his past seven starts. Pivetta has pitched seven shutout innings in each of his two starts against Oakland. He struck out seven and allowed just two hits during Boston’s 8-0 win on June 4. … Koenig allowed four earned runs in four innings while making his MLB debut last Wednesday in Atlanta in a 13-2 loss. … The eight wins were the most on a road trip since 2017 and their best West Coast swing since going 8-3 in 1995. The Sox are 7-1-2 in their last 10 series. During their West Coast trip, the Sox posted four shutouts and a 2.31 ERA. Per J.P. Long, in their last 10 games following a loss, Sox starters have a 2.05 ERA.

