Here are the players to watch at this week’s US Open at The Country Club

There are 156 golfers looking to conquer the field at the venerable Brookline course. Here’s a look at some of the fellas who will be in the spotlight, and a prediction on a champion.

Golf balls will be in the air bright and early Thursday morning as the 122nd US Open kicks off for the fourth time at The Country Club.

SCOTTIE SCHEFFLER (US)

Age: 25

World ranking: No. 1

Majors won: One (2022 Masters)

Why not start with No. 1? Scheffler is playing extraordinarily consistent golf — all four of his PGA Tour wins have come this season — and he’s seemingly in contention every week. He can bomb it off the tee (a 312-yard average) and shows a nifty touch on the greens. Played in the 2013 US Amateur at TCC and has already been studying his book from that week.

MATTHEW FITZPATRICK (England)

Age: 27

World ranking: No. 12

Majors won: None

Could this be a double-dip week for Fitzpatrick, who stunned many — including his own father — by winning the 2013 US Amateur at TCC? He loves the course and has been back regularly since the big win. Fitzpatrick plays with a calm demeanor and will keep the ball in the fairway; that’s huge because the rough will be tough here.

JUSTIN THOMAS (US)

Age: 29

World ranking: No. 5

Majors won: Two (2017, 2022 PGA Championships).

A former World No. 1, Thomas is playing superb golf, as witnessed most recently by his comeback win at the PGA and his stellar weekend play at the Canadian Open, where he had one stretch of 34 straight holes without a bogey. He’s a fiery competitor who can get locked in in a hurry. Best finish in a US Open was T8 in 2020. Has 15 PGA Tour wins and has saved a ball from each for his father, who is a PGA pro at Harmony Landing in Kentucky.

JON RAHM (Spain)

Age: 27

World ranking: No. 2

Majors won: One (2021 US Open)

Rahm’s curling 18-foot putt on the final hole delivered him this crown in 2021 — the first player from Spain to win a US Open. There’s no reason he can’t repeat. Like the Lama, he’s a big hitter (318-yard average) and he’s deadly on his approaches (No. 1 in greens in regulation). Calm is the key for Rahm. When he gets heated, he will struggle. Was a jai lai and kung fu enthusiast before settling on golf.

Second flight

LOUIS OOSTHUIZEN (South Africa)

Age: 39

World ranking: No. 22.

Majors won: One (2010 British Open)

Lodewicus Theodorus Oosthuizen — OK, just call him “Shrek” — always plays well in this tournament (he tied for second last year and has five top 10 finishes) because of his controlled drives and solid putting. Recently defected to the big-bucks LIV Series.

JORDAN SPIETH (US)

Age: 28

World ranking: No. 10

Majors won: Three (2015 Masters; 2015 US Open; 2017 British Open)

Hard to believe he hasn’t won a major in five years, because he’s seemingly always in contention on Sunday afternoon; he has 13 PGA Tour wins. He won the RBC in April and has hit nearly 70 percent of greens this season — good signs heading into this tournament. Another guy who will attract big TCC mobs. Did you know his brother, Steven, played basketball at Brown?

TONY FINAU (US)

Age: 32

World ranking: No. 15

Majors won: None

As he comes off a big weekend in Canada, where he finished second, it feels like a breakthrough is on the horizon for Finau, who just might be the best current player yet to win a major. The 6-foot-4-inch Finau plays a controlled game with a calm demeanor. Finau is of Samoan decent, and the first sport he learned was fire-knife dancing. Seriously!

PHIL MICKELSON (US)

Age: 51

World ranking: No. 77

Majors won: Six (2004, 2006, and 2010 Masters; 2005, 2021 PGA Championships; 2013 British Open)

Can Lefty turn back the clock the way he did at last year’s PGA? Absolutely. He has finished second at the US Open six times. It’s not likely that his fervent fan following will be affected by his recent jump to the LIV Series, but his popularity with his former PGA Tour brethren clearly has been. Will the pressure of being the face of a new franchise be too much?

Phil Mickelson took some notes during his practice round Tuesday. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

So you’re saying there’s a chance

WILL ZALATORIS (US)

Age: 25

World ranking: No. 14

Majors won: None

Will be a very popular follow for Bostonians because he comically embraced his comparisons to Happy Gilmore’s caddie (remember, Happy was a Bruins fan). Shh, don’t tell anybody he’s a Warriors fan. Has yet to record a PGA Tour win but lost twice in playoffs this season, including to Justin Thomas at the PGA Championship. He can hit the ball a ton but can be a little erratic off the tee. If he can stay in the fairways, he could be holding a trophy and wearing a Patrice Bergeron jersey Sunday evening.

XANDER SCHAUFFELE (US)

Age: 28

World ranking: No. 12

Majors won: None

Schauffele has yet to record a major win, but he’s no stranger to the big stage, as he has performed in the Ryder Cup and also won an Olympic gold medal in Tokyo in 2020. He also finished runner-up at the 2018 British Open and 2019 Masters. He’s a very smooth and fluid player who keeps the ball in the fairway.

KEEGAN BRADLEY (US)

Age: 36

World ranking: No. 47

Majors won: One (2011 PGA Championship)

Sentimental favorite. A Vermont native and Holliston High grad, Bradley is a Boston sports guy. It wouldn’t at all be a surprise to see him courtside in a Larry Bird jersey Thursday night following his first round.

And the winner is …

RORY McILROY (Northern Ireland)

Age: 33

World ranking: No. 3

Majors won: Four (2011 US Open; 2012 and 2014 PGA Championships; 2014 British Open)

The man is on a mission to showcase his talents and dominance. McIlroy has gone on hot streaks before, and he’s simmering right now. He was very sharp over the weekend in Canada. He drove it well, chipped like a demon, and putted confidently. Even when he was in the rough, he was able to muscle it out. All good signs when it comes to playing a USGA setup that will not be forgiving. He will enjoy tremendous support from Bostonians this week.

