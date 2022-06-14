Kean Sneath shoots Lincoln-Sudbury girls’ lacrosse into Division 1 semifinals

“We’ve focused on just playing our game, L-S lacrosse the last few weeks,” L-S coach Kallie Kelly said.

“I don’t know how to put it into words,” said Sneath.

Senior Kean Sneath netted three goals and Sofia Trevino made nine saves, propelling the third-seeded Lincoln-Sudbury girls’ lacrosse team to a hard-earned 9-5 Division 1 quarterfinal win over visiting Franklin Tuesday afternoon, and into a semifinal matchup with No. 2 Westwood.

The Warriors (19-3) jumped out to a 6-2 halftime lead thanks to goals from Sneath (2), Katie Wolin, Lucy Davis, Reagan Malo and Helen Toland.

Both of Franklin’s goals came from Jacqueline O’Neil. The Panthers had some good looks, but Trevino made four stops in the first 25 minutes.

Advertisement

Franklin receive goals from Kaitlyn Carney and Jacqueline O’Neil (three goals) to open the second half, but three straight from Sneath, Katie Wolin and Harper Friedholm made it 9-4.

Westwood 16, Concord-Carlisle 5 — Senior Lindsey Diomede and freshman Caroline Nozzolillo scored three times apiece for the second-seeded Wolverines, who remained unbeaten (23-0) with a trip to the state semifinals against third-seeded Lincoln-Sudbury up next. The season ends at 17-6 for the seventh-seeded Patriots.

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

Division 2 State

Bedford 17, Dartmouth 6 — Junior Gaby Zovko scored six times for the third-seeded Bucs (16-4), which eliminated No. 6 Dartmouth (19-2-1) to advance to the semifinals, where they’ll face either No. 2 Wayland or No. 10 Holliston.

Duxbury 14, Billerica 6 — Fueled by five goals from junior Ayla Abban and four from senior Campbell Johnston, the No. 4 Dragons (15-6) pulled away from the No. 5 Indians (16-5) at Duxbury High School.

Abban helped Duxbury build a 9-4 halftime lead and Johnston put the game out of reach. The Dragons will face the winner of No. 1 Notre Dame (Hingham) and No. 8 Masconomet in the semifinals.

Advertisement

“I’m so proud of our team,” senior captain Anna Sovik said. “Everyone has worked so hard to get this far, and it’s really paid off.”

Sovik, Liz Delia, Skye Cerow, and goalie Katie Geis anchored a strong defensive effort, and junior Lily Sparrow spent much of the night face-guarding Billerica standout Julia Trainor.

Trainor managed to net her 300th career goal, but Sparrow and Co. held her to just two scores. Paige Murphy paced the Indians with the four goals, and goalie Keira Moore made several strong saves, but the Dragons were simply too balanced and explosive.

“It’s really, really exciting,” Duxbury coach Kelly Jurgens said. “We played as a whole team today, from start to finish. We played a full 50 minutes today, which was excellent.”

Division 3 State

Bromfield 9, Foxborough 8 — Talia Dutkewych had four goals and Julia Marra added three, one of which stood as the winner for the third-seeded Trojans (19-1) to eliminate the sixth-seeded Warriors (14-6). Bromfield now draws No. 2 Medfield in the semifinals.

Cohasset 12, Newburyport 9 — Laney Larsen scored six goals to lead the eighth-seeded Skippers (16-3) past the top-seeded Clippers in the quarterfinals. Cohasset will meet either Pentucket or Weston in the state semifinals (TBA).

Medfield 12, Norwell 5 — Senior Grenne Campbell, junior Alex Blake and sophomore Alex Proefrock had four goals each for the second-seeded Warriors (18-3) in a win over the seventh-seeded Clippers (14-9). Senior Sophie Young made eight saves for Medfield, which advances to the semifinals, where it’ll face No. 3 Bromfield.

Advertisement

Boys’ lacrosse

Division 1 State

Lincoln-Sudbury 13, Franklin 10 — Ryan Berkel and Henry Grosso scored four goals apiece to pace the No. 2 Warriors (15-3) in a quarterfinal bout. Jacob Alexander won 18 faceoffs with a goal and Jayden Consigli tallied seven points (3 goals, 4 assists) for the No. 7 Panthers (15-6). Lincoln-Sudbury will face the winner of Wednesday’s game between No. 3 BC High and No. 6 Acton-Boxborough in the state semifinals (TBA). O’Brien provided the highlight of the night with a coast-to-coast goal that put L-S up 10-7 in the third.

“We’ve been in this position a lot the last 22 years,” L-S coach Brian Vona said. “It takes a lot to get here, but it takes even more to win.”

St. John’s Prep 16, Needham 5 — Junior Jimmy Ayers paced the offense for top-seeded Eagles (20-1), who soared on to the state semifinals in eliminating the eighth-seeded Rockets (16-5). Prep will face the winner of Wednesday’s semifinal between No. 4 Hingham and No. 5 Xaverian.

Division 2 State

Billerica 17, Walpole 10 — Junior captain Scott Einarson continued his record-setting season with 16 more saves for the third-seeded Indians (17-4) and Conor Doherty tallied four goals in the quarterfinal matchup. Brady Hunt (1 goal, 3 assists), Kam Tremblay (2 goals, 2 assists), and Aidan Gibbons (2 goals, 1 assist) also contributed in a balanced effort. Billerica will meet second-seeded Duxbury in the state semifinals (TBA).

Advertisement

Duxbury 10, Minnechaug 5 — When the No. 2 Dragons defeated the No. 7 Falcons at Duxbury High, there were no smiles present in the Final Four photos. They were pleased to advance, but they understand there’s more work to do.

“We’re just glad to be playing again and practicing again,” Duxbury coach Chris Sweet said.

Campbell Pang led the Dragons (17-4) with three goals, starting the action with a delivery six seconds in and setting the tone at the face-off X early and often. Duxbury never quite pulled away, but it built a 3-2 lead after 1, extended it to 5-3 at halftime, and pushed the margin to 8-4 through three on a goal from Delby Lemieux with four seconds left.

Sam Sibilia led the Falcons (14-7) with two goals, as Minnechaug proved it belonged among the elite. The Falcons pressured the Dragons and forced them into uncharacteristic mistakes early, but goalie Alex Colella and defenseman David Condon helped get Duxbury on track. “They definitely came out swinging, but we responded,” Condon said. The Dragons will face No. 3 Billerica in the Division 2 state semifinals.

Division 3 State

Hanover 11, Grafton 6 — Senior attack Derek Tokarz scored three goals, but defense and ground-balls carried the day for the third-seeded Hawks (16-3) in the quarterfinal win. Hanover advances to face the winner of Wednesday’s battle between No. 2 Norwell and No. 7 Austin Prep in the state semifinals (TBA).

Hanover led, 6-5, going into the fourth quarter, and Hawks coach Shawn Tierney credited faceoff specialist Ben Hickey and senior middie Max Dasilva for winning the possession battle down the stretch. Seniors Griffin O’Brien and Cole Gann anchored the defense with junior LSM Collin Killgoar playing a key role. The Hawks overcame a rash of penalties thanks to great defense from Joe Curran, Noah Hoffman and Matt Desilva in Hanover’s man-down package.

Advertisement

“Our defense has been the backbone of our team all year,” said Tierney. “We have a number of versatile players that play a variety of roles and that’s how we’ve been able to be successful.”

Division 4 State

Cohasset 12, Medway 3 — Aidan Westphalian scored three goals in the third quarter alone to lift the second-seeded Skippers (14-7) to the quarterfinal victory. Cohasset will meet Wahconah in the state semifinals (TBA).

Sandwich 8, Nantucket 2 — Sophomore attack Avery Richardson scored his 100th career goal in the first quarter and his brother, senior Caleb Richardson, had a hat trick to lead the top-seeded Knights (18-3) in the Round of 16. Sandwich will face either No. 8 Weston or No. 9 Dover-Sherborn in the semifinals.

Wahconah 22, Lynnfield 7 — Junior Devin Lampron tallied 11 points (8 goals, 3 assists) for No. 3 Wahconah (19-1) to advance past the sixth-seeded Pioneers (16-5) and into the semifinals to take on No. 2 Cohasset.

Trevor Hass reported from Duxbury. Jake Levin and Nate Weitzer also contributed to this story.