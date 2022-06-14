Nick Pivetta shines as Red Sox coast to victory for the 10th time in 12 games

The Sox again handled business in convincing fashion Tuesday at Fenway Park with a 6-1 win over the A’s.

The Sox just completed a 10-game West Coast road trip where the club went 8-2. Three of those wins came against the Athletics in a sweep at RingCentral Coliseum.

Nick Pivetta sat at his locker and stared into space following his last start against the Angels. He had just allowed four runs in his five-plus innings of work. It snapped a 14-game losing streak for the Angels and a seven-game winning streak for the Sox. Yet if there’s any team who could have given Pivetta a rebound performance, it was the A’s, who bring with them the worst offense in baseball.

On June 4, Pivetta allowed just two hits across seven shutout innings. This time, Pivetta worked eight innings, allowing just a run on a Stephen Vogt solo shot in the eighth.

Pivetta, who had just three strikeouts but yielded just three hits and two walks, became just the second pitcher since Chris Sale in 2019 to have multiple eight-inning appearances in a season.

Observations from the game:

▪ Even though J.D. Martinez has had a stellar start to the year — entering Tuesday hitting .347 — he admitted last month that he didn’t feel as if he was hot at the plate.

“I wouldn’t say I’m locked in,” he said. “I’m locked in when you see me hitting three or four homers a week.”

Perhaps it might be a bit easier now. The Sox were already up Tuesday, 2-0, when Martinez parked his eighth homer of the season to straightaway center. For Martinez, it was his third homer in four games.

▪ Manager Alex Cora is running out of ways to describe Rafael Devers at the dish.

In Sunday’s contest against the Mariners, Devers stung a two-run homer to left field, sealing a 2-0 Sox win. The pitch was well off the outside part of the plate, but Devers, known for being a bad-ball hitter, got to that pitch with ease.

On Tuesday, Devers with the Sox up in the fourth, 3-0, Devers blistered a three-run homer. It was his 15th homer of the season. Devers is just the sixth Red Sox player to have 15-plus homers and 80-plus hits in the team’s first 62 games. Manny Ramirez was the last Red Sox to do it in 2001, as did Mo Vaughn (1996, ‘98) Jim Rice (1978), Ted Williams (1948), and Jimmie Foxx (1938).

