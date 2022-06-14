Red Sox’ rebuilt defense showing improvements

But the move was solely for a defensive upgrade, particularly in right field, where it’s imperative to have a stellar outfielder. Bradley was coming off his career-worst year, hitting a putrid .163 in 428 plate appearances. Yet he had 12 defensive runs saved for the Brewers, and the Sox believed they could help Bradley at the plate, too.

The move was a head-scratcher to some Sox fans. Renfroe came off his best season, belting 31 homers, posting a .816 OPS with 96 RBIs.

At the end of the Red Sox’ run to the American League Championship Series last year, manager Alex Cora said he wanted his team to improve defensively. The Sox had the second-most errors in the majors with 108. They ranked 18th in defensive runs saved with just four. So, just before the lockout, the Sox reacquired Jackie Bradley Jr. , trading Hunter Renfroe for the Gold Glove outfielder.

Next, they signed Trevor Story to play second. That, of course, had more benefits than just defense. Story was one of the top free agents on the market.

During spring training, the Sox got to work, utilizing defensive drills spearheaded by third base coach Carlos Febles and major league field coordinator Andy Fox working with the infielders, and bench coach Will Venable taking on the assignment with the outfielders.

It’s paid off. Heading into Tuesday’s game with the Athletics, the Sox ranked second in defensive runs saved with 31. They had committed 31 errors which ranked 17th.

“It started in spring training,” Cora said before the game. “The whole setup, the defensive thing, it’s been a total organizational effort. For us to be in this situation it’s more about them [the players] than anybody else. You know the effort of the player, but the paying attention to details came from the coaching staff.”

Tough times for Rodriguez

Former Red Sox starter Eduardo Rodriguez took a leave from the Tigers due to personal reasons that weren’t disclosed. (The New York Post’s Jon Heyman reported it as a marital issue.) The Tigers placed Rodriguez on the restricted list Tuesday.

Rodriguez, who has been on the injured list since the end of May with a left ribcage sprain, appeared as if he was ready to return to the rotation before this recent news.

Cora said he spoke to Tigers manager A.J. Hinch about Rodriguez’s situation, but reiterated that the information was confidential.

Josh Taylor (back) and James Paxton (Tommy John surgery) will throw bullpen sessions Wednesday. Chris Sale (ribs) will throw a live batting practice Thursday. The Sox hope to have Garrett Whitlock (hip), Kiké Hernández (hip flexor), and Nate Eovaldi (lower back) back once their time on the injured list is complete.

Both Eovaldi and Whitlock were placed on the 15-day IL (retroactive to June 9) while Hernández went on the 10-day IL on June 8. Cora said Whitlock and Hernández are feeling better. Eovaldi is sore, but feeling better, Cora said.

Hernández went to see a specialist in New York and Cora said it confirmed the Sox’ initial diagnosis of a strain.

“He’s getting treatment and moving in the right direction,” Cora said.

Matt Barnes (right shoulder) remains in Fort Myers, Fla., at the team’s spring training complex.

Christian Arroyo was scratched from Tuesday’s game (illness), and Franchy Cordero took over in right field.

