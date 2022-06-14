US Open fans are welcoming Phil Mickelson with open arms

Mickelson was only on the sixth hole at the time, but the front-row seats to his post-nine autograph party were filling up quickly.

“Where do the players exit? Phil [ Mickelson ] said he’ll do autographs after the ninth hole,” they asked an employee.

BROOKLINE — During Tuesday’s US Open practice rounds, a father and son approached the end of The Country Club’s ninth hole.

The 51-year-old played his first round of golf in front of an American crowd since January’s Farmers Insurance Open on Tuesday. Controversy has surrounded the six-time major winner since he announced his commitment earlier this month to play in the LIV Series. Last week, Mickelson placed 33rd out of 48 at the LIV’s opening event outside of London.

On Monday, when Mickelson came to The Country Club for his 1 p.m. news conference, he said he would respect the fans’ right to criticize his recent decisions.

“In regards to if fans would leave or whatnot, I respect and I understand their opinions, and I understand that they have strong feelings and strong emotions regarding this choice,” said Mickelson.

However, on Tuesday it looked as if Mickelson didn’t have much to worry about. As he took some extra putts around the ninth green, his supporters made their voices heard.

“I’m a lefty!” “I love you, Phil!” “Phil, you need to win!”

The rope barrier was stretched to the limit as fans extended hats, flags, and golf balls into Mickelson’s reach. Whether he expected it or not, Mickelson was welcomed with an overwhelmingly positive response.

He concluded his ninth hole signatures with a promise for after he closed out 18.

Championship pedigree

Reigning champion Jon Rahm joined Mickelson and Kevin Na for the 12:30 p.m. practice round. Rahm provided a highlight on the fourth when he holed out from 165 yards on the tricky 493-yard par-4.

Rahm’s 2021 victory was his first major championship. When asked if defending his title brought added pressure, the Spaniard responded with quite the opposite.

“There’s no extra pressure. I want to do it again. It’s pretty much the same as it’s always been, with the different factor being that I’ve already won a major,” he said. “I feel like a lot of the pressure I used to put on myself is not really there. I feel like I can enjoy it a little bit more and know that you don’t need to do anything special to get it done.”

Rahm played the opening nine holes on Monday, noting the smaller greens and thick rough as a key this week.

“The rough around the greens is about as healthy as I’ve seen in a while,” he said.

Rahm made a special note of the fairways on Nos. 3 and 4, which have rocks in between. He said it was a “testament” of what he saw on the course.

“I always love coming to places and courses that were designed so long ago because even though they add tee boxes, the uniqueness of the architecture from back then still stands,” Rahm said.

Irishman Rory McIlroy will also play with a lot of confidence after winning the Canadian Open on Sunday.

“It certainly puts a pep in your step,” said the 33-year-old.

McIlroy said he played The Country Club a couple of years ago but certainly needed to jog his memory during practice rounds this week.

“Great setup. It seems pretty playable off the tee. There’s some rough, but if you just miss a fairway, you can certainly get it to the green,” he said.

Hot topic

Although Mickelson’s warm welcome made it easy to forget the LIV controversy surrounding him for a moment, the polarizing topic remained in discussion in the interview tent.

Brooks Koepka, whose brother, Chase Koepka, played in LIV’s opening event, became irritated when questioned on his feelings toward LIV and the players who joined it.

“I don’t understand. I’m trying to focus on the US Open, man. I legitimately don’t get it. I’m tired of the conversations. I’m tired of all this stuff,” Brooks Koepka said.

“Y’all are throwing a black cloud on the US Open,” he continued.

When asked about swapping tours, Koepka said he “hasn’t given it much thought.”

McIlroy stood by the PGA Tour during his news conference. He said he particularly didn’t understand the decision of younger golfers joining LIV.

“That’s where it feels like you’re taking the easy way out,” he said.

Throw into the mix

Hopkinton High School graduate Keegan Bradley was spotted warming up his pitching motion on the practice green. Bradley threw out the ceremonial first pitch at Tuesday night’s Red Sox-Athletics game at Fenway Park …The USGA announced via Twitter the name of this year’s US Open mascot: Eddie. The organization asked for suggestions via Twitter last Friday.

Practice routine

Wednesday will conclude the practice rounds. Some marquee times: Will Zalatori, 8:24 a.m. (10th tee); Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth, Scottie Scheffler, 8:35 a.m. (10th tee); Matthew Fitzpatrick, McIlroy, 1:03 p.m. (10th tee); Bryson DeChambeau, 1:25 p.m. (10th tee).