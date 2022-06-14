fb-pixel Skip to main content
NHL

Vegas hires former Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy

By Staff and wire reportsUpdated June 14, 2022, 15 minutes ago
Bruce Cassidy was fired by the Bruins a few weeks after they were eliminated in the first round of the playoffs.Jonathan Wiggs/The Boston Globe

Bruce Cassidy has agreed to become coach of the Vegas Golden Knights.

The 57-year-old Cassidy was fired a few weeks after the Bruins were eliminated in the first round of the playoffs. He led them to the postseason in all six years he was at the helm, including a trip to the Stanley Cup Final in 2019.

Cassidy won the Jack Adams Award as coach of the year in 2019-20.

Vegas fired Peter DeBoer as coach May 16.

