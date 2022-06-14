Vegas hires former Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy

Bruce Cassidy has agreed to become coach of the Vegas Golden Knights.
🚨 COACHING UPDATE 🚨— Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) June 14, 2022
Bruce Cassidy has been hired as the Head Coach of the Vegas Golden Knights! #VegasBorn pic.twitter.com/MyOUQLzMoj
The 57-year-old Cassidy was fired a few weeks after the Bruins were eliminated in the first round of the playoffs. He led them to the postseason in all six years he was at the helm, including a trip to the Stanley Cup Final in 2019.
Cassidy won the Jack Adams Award as coach of the year in 2019-20.
Vegas fired Peter DeBoer as coach May 16.