While keeping his game elite, Rory McIlroy also acts as the PGA Tour’s biggest defender

“He’s on board calls and stuff like that in the middle of a tournament,” Lowry said Tuesday as he prepared for this week’s US Open. “It’s an amazing thing for him to be doing it, but sometimes I wonder why he has. It can be a thankless job.”

Instead, McIlroy was pulling double duty as a participant in the tournament and as chairman of the PGA Tour’s Player Advisory Council, which consults with commissioner Jay Monahan on issues affecting the tour. McIlroy is in the first year of a three-year term.

BROOKLINE — Last week at the Canadian Open, all Shane Lowry wanted from fellow Irishman Rory McIlroy was to focus on golf.

Advertisement

The extra work didn’t affect McIlroy as he won the Canadian Open, his 21st PGA Tour victory. But he has been quite busy this spring as the LIV International Golf Series threatens to upend the PGA Tour and professional golf as we know it.

McIlroy, 33, has emerged as the leader of the pro-PGA Tour faction in the battle for players with LIV. With Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson, and Bryson DeChambeau among the golfers jumping to LIV for nine-figure payouts, McIlroy, with $64 million in career earnings on tour, has consistently defended the tour and admonished those who take the LIV money, which flows from the controversial Saudi royal family.

A three-time PGA Tour Player of the Year (2012, 2014, 2019), McIlroy said Tuesday at The Country Club that defending the tour is “the right thing to do.”

“What they’ve done for charity … that is a massive legacy and something I don’t think people talk enough about,” McIlroy said. “I hate to see all the players that came before us, and all the hard work that they’ve put in, just come out to be nothing.”

Advertisement

(The PGA Tour, which operates as a not-for-profit organization, boasts of donating more than $3.3 billion to charity throughout its existence. But a 2013 ESPN report found that only 16 percent of revenue was being donated, and a 2018 report found that the tour made direct donations on just 3 percent of its $1.47 billion in revenue.)

McIlroy hasn’t been shy about calling out the LIV defectors. He taunted LIV commissioner Greg Norman after winning the Canadian Open, which he admitted was “a little bit petty.”

McIlroy accused golfers still in their prime such as DeChambeau and Johnson of “short-term thinking” and “taking the easy way out.”

McIlroy was asked if he had lost respect for Mickelson.

“As a golfer? No,” he said.

McIlroy (left) played his practice round with fellow Irishman Shane Lowry. Andrew Redington/Getty

McIlroy also was asked what he got wrong when he predicted in February that the LIV Series was “dead in the water.” LIV instead has pulled more than a dozen notable PGA pros, and held its first tournament last week in London.

“I guess I took a lot of players’ statements at face value,” he said. “I guess that’s what I got wrong.”

Mickelson, the face of LIV Golf who is making his first appearance on US soil this week in nearly five months, was diplomatic about McIlroy Monday.

“I certainly respect Rory,” he said. “I respect his ideas. I respect all the players that choose to stay on the PGA Tour.”

McIlroy’s words wouldn’t have the same impact if he weren’t also playing well. His last five starts have been stellar: a back-door second-place finish at the Masters after shooting 64 Sunday, then fifth place at the Wells Fargo, eighth place at the PGA Championship, tied for 18th at the Memorial, and then the win at the Canadian Open.

Advertisement

Now ranked No. 3 in the world, McIlroy is the betting favorite for this week’s US Open.

“Even coming off Memorial where I didn’t have my best week, I still knew my game was there,” he said. “I feel everything is certainly trending in the right direction, and I’m happy with where the game is at.”

McIlroy has won seven tournaments since the start of the 2019 season, but the majors remain elusive. He has been stuck on four since 2014, when he captured both the PGA Championship and British Open.

McIlroy has been boom-or-bust at the US Open. He won it in 2011 at Congressional, missed the cut three straight years from 2016-18, and now has finished in the top 10 in each of his last three.

“I’m getting back to a place where I’m feeling a lot more comfortable with my game and a lot more comfortable at the biggest and toughest tests in the world,” he said.

Those who have remain committed to the PGA Tour are grateful that McIlroy has taken a vocal leadership role.

“I have a lot of respect for him, not only as a golfer but just as a person,” said Justin Thomas, who finished second in Canada. “There’s nobody that, I think, acts better for [the game], acts more humble and more grounded for what they’ve done and who they are than him.”

Advertisement

McIlroy said his appreciation for the PGA Tour grew stronger in 2011, the year he let his membership lapse so he could play on the European Tour.

“It was a big regret of mine,” he said. “I sat at home and watched The Players Championship, honestly, on bad advice.

“I have now surrounded myself with good, honest, hard-working people that are trying to do the right thing for the game of golf.”

Though only 33, McIlroy is starting to think about his legacy. He wants to continue etching his name on the same trophies that Jack Nicklaus and Arnold Palmer won. He doesn’t want to be remembered as someone who jumped at an unseemly money grab.

“It means a lot, going back to history and tradition and putting your name on trophies that have the legends of the game on them,” he said. “That’s really cool, and that’s something that money can’t buy.

“Legacy, reputation, at the end of the day that’s all you have. You strip everything away, and you’re left with how you made people feel and what people thought of you. That is important to me.”

Ben Volin can be reached at ben.volin@globe.com.