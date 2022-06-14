With Steph Curry struggling, Andrew Wiggins carried the Warriors to a win in Game 5

“I’ll never forget,” recalled Draymond Green. “Thibs was like, ‘You’re going to love him. He competes. He defends.’ And he was telling us Jimmy loved him. And we all know how Jimmy Butler is. If you have any softness to you, Jimmy doesn’t like you. That’s how Jimmy is cut.”

SAN FRANCISCO — When Andrew Wiggins first arrived in the Bay Area two years ago, his former coach Tom Thibodeau offered a strong stamp of approval.

Thibodeau’s comments may have been hard for some to believe at the time. But after Game 5 of the NBA Finals, there’s no question that Wiggins has lived up to that strong endorsement. On a night when Steph Curry struggled to get going, it was Wiggins who carried Golden State’s offense en route to a 104-94 victory and 3-2 series lead.

“I’m sure he’s enjoying this more than anything else he’s experienced in this league,” Curry said. “That’s kind of what it’s all about.”

Wiggins scored a team-high 26 points, making 12 of his 17 shots from inside the arc (70.6 percent). He couldn’t get his 3-point shot to fall, misfiring on all six of his attempts, but was able to get everything else he wanted. He attacked off the dribble, penetrated the paint, and stayed aggressive throughout the game.

In the fourth quarter, Wiggins scored 10 of Golden State’s 29 points to help his team pull away. With the Warriors up, 97-84, and 2:10 remaining, he sealed the victory with an emphatic slam over Celtics guard Derrick White. He stared down White a bit after the dunk.

Andrew Wiggins's dunk late in the fourth quarter put an exlamation point on his Game 5 perfformance. Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff

“We don’t get more excited than when Wiggs dunks on somebody,” said Klay Thompson. “That really uplifts the whole team and the Bay Area.”

Not only does Wiggins provide the Warriors with some much-needed secondary scoring behind Curry, but he also plays a huge role on the other end.

Throughout the postseason, Wiggins has been tasked with containing the opposing team’s superstar. This series, according to the NBA’s matchup data, Jayson Tatum is shooting 18 of 48 (37.5 percent) when Wiggins is his primary defender.

Wiggins is playing big minutes — he logged a team-high 43 Monday — and for good reason. He’s versatile on offense and tough on defense. He has also recently become a rebounding machine, grabbing 13 boards in Game 5 and 16 in Game 4.

“I think it’s just a sense of what’s needed,” said coach Steve Kerr. “Being on this team, where he’s got veteran guys who are helping him to understand what we need from him, he’s just using his athleticism in a lot of different ways. He’s just been fantastic, not just in this series but throughout the playoffs.”

Game 5 showcased everything the Warriors hoped they would get from Wiggins when they traded for him in February 2020. Wiggins, drafted No. 1 overall out of Kansas in 2014, spent his first five and a half seasons with the Timberwolves. They advanced to the playoffs once, losing in five games in the first round in 2018, and finished with a losing record every other season, including an abysmal 16-66 when Wiggins was a rookie.

By the end of his tenure in Minnesota, Wiggins was viewed as a bust. Now, he’s emerged as a reliable contributor on the biggest stage.

“I think it’s a reminder that for almost every player in the NBA, circumstances are everything,” Kerr said. “You kind of need to find the right place, the right teammates, that kind of stuff. Wiggs has been a great fit.”

As Wiggins has blossomed, his coach and teammates can tell his confidence has grown. Wiggins does not say much himself, but his newfound swagger is evident via his play and effort on the court.

“He’s definitely enjoying the playoffs,” Kerr said. “He loves the challenge. He loves the competition. He’s found such a crucial role on our team, and I think that empowers him. He knows how much we need him, so he’s been fantastic.”

They’re hopeful he can continue to rise to the occasion.

“He’s taken on every challenge that we have thrown in front of him,” Green said. “That’s been huge. And we need him to do that for one more win.”

Nicole Yang can be reached at nicole.yang@globe.com.Follow her on Twitter @nicolecyang.