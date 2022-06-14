UN ends food aid to parts of South Sudan as funds run dry

The United Nations World Food Programme is suspending assistance to a third of those it planned to support this year in South Sudan as the East African nation faces its worst hunger crisis since independence in 2011.

The lack of funding may heighten the risk of starvation for 1.7 million people, the organization said in an emailed statement.

“Humanitarian needs are far exceeding the funding we have received this year,” Adeyinka Badejo, Acting Country Director of the WFP in South Sudan said. “If this continues, we will face bigger and more costly problems in the future, including increased mortality, malnutrition, stunting, and disease.”