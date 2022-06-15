Director Baz Luhrmann talks about creating ‘Elvis’ biopic

Still, it’s his dazzlingly theatrical feature films that have made him an A-list movie director. “Strictly Ballroom” (1992) shined a spotlight on dance competitions. “William Shakespeare’s Romeo + Juliet” (1996) put a modern spin on the Bard’s work. “Moulin Rouge!” (2001) melded components from the operas “La Bohème,” “La Traviata,” and “Orpheus in the Underworld” in a tale of doomed love. “Australia” (2008) set an old-fashioned, epic western in his homeland. “The Great Gatsby” (2013) was an eye-popping revision of the Fitzgerald novel.

You don’t want to refer to Baz Luhrmann as just a director. When the Australian director, co-writer, and co-producer of the new biopic “Elvis” was asked, via a Zoom call from Graceland in Memphis, if being a director was always a dream of his, he said, “Well, I direct, but I also create.” He then added that he’s also made music videos, done election campaigns, conceived TV ads (check out his Chanel N°5 spots), staged operas, and acted in film and television.

Luhrmann’s love of the moving image goes back to his childhood. Growing up in the tiny town of Herons Creek, he watched old black-and-white movies like “Citizen Kane” and “The Red Shoes” on the family TV’s single channel. His father ran a small movie theater, which helped develop his viewing into a calling.

“We weren’t getting first-run films,” Luhrmann said. “We were showing ‘Hello, Dolly!’ and ‘The Sound of Music,’ and on Sundays, we had an Elvis matinee, so that was my introduction to Elvis, even before hearing his music.”

By the time he was 18, Luhrmann had his own theater company and was putting together plays and operas.

“I was also acting in movies and television to fund my theater company,” he said. “I went to the National Institute of Dramatic Art [in Kensington, Australia] to study acting, but by then I was also directing and creating at the same time.”

His first film was a reworking of his semi-autobiographical stage creation “Strictly Ballroom,” and it became an international success. He started adapting iconic works, imbuing them with his own imaginative vision. His “Romeo + Juliet” took place in the fictional Verona Beach, Fla., with a soundtrack featuring artists such as Radiohead, Prince, Garbage, and the Cardigans.

“‘Romeo and Juliet’ was always tedious to study, but I saw a modern dress production of ‘Twelfth Night’ at school, and it was a revelation,” Luhrmann said. “I thought, ‘If Shakespeare were here, making a movie, how would he do it?’ That was the genesis of it.

“With ‘Gatsby,’ I didn’t particularly love the book,” he added, but after “Moulin Rouge!” a journey he took on the Trans-Siberian Railway opened his eyes. “I happened to have in my backpack a new invention called the iPod. There were talking books on it, and one of them was ‘The Great Gatsby.’ I put it on, and all night long I was listening to it while drinking some fabulous red Aussie wine, and I realized what a cinematic piece it was. I knew that I never understood the story of Gatsby, but I always thought: There’s a great movie in there, I must do that one day.”

While there have been plenty of movies about (and starring) Elvis before, Luhrmann was interested in making a film about an icon whose journey to fame — and dramatic decline — says something bigger about the country that made him King.

“The two biggest gestures in America are selling and being creative,” Luhrmann said. “The big sell is Colonel Tom Parker, and the big creative is Elvis. He was channeling all these rich musical influences and layers, and out of that came something new. Then there’s the selling of that. These two characters embody these two big American gestures. It’s a film about America.”

Luhrmann first had the idea for the film in 2014, and after some starts and stops, he was granted access to the Elvis archives at Graceland in 2017. He and his team pored over materials there for close to three years — a painstaking process that led to decisions about what to cut out of the script.

“There was a meticulous and disciplined process of going, ‘Well, I think it would be fun to have Elvis go and see Nixon, because that would be a great moment. But does that serve the greater arc?’” Luhrmann recalled. “I knew that a lot of really fun things had to come out. . . . But I did realize that having Colonel Tom Parker as the film’s unreliable narrator was the way in.”

Luhrmann offered the part to Tom Hanks after listening to some tapes at Graceland made by Parker. “He’s a big character, and you need a big actor to play that . . . someone who’s fearless,” he said. “Tom’s one of the great actors of all time. Usually, it takes a month to get someone onboard with a role like this. But I sat with him and told him about Colonel Tom Parker, and he stopped me 10 minutes in and said, ‘If you want me, I’m your guy.’ I think he realized it was such a fantastic character, and I think he was looking to play a note on his acting instrument that the audience had not heard before.”

It was a different story with Austin Butler, who had sent Luhrmann an audition tape singing “Unchained Melody” at a piano. That impressed Luhrmann, who threw a curveball at the actor. He asked Butler to prepare three Elvis songs of his choice for his screen test, but when the actor arrived, Luhrmann told him to play three other songs instead.

“When he walked in and read the scenes at the audition, he was already becoming Elvis,” Luhrmann said. “Not in an acting sense, but almost in disappearing into the spirit and the humanity of the man. My next job was to find out if he could be robust. I think that Elvis is the musical equivalent to Hamlet for an actor in that, in the journey, there are three Elvises: rebel Elvis, Hollywood Elvis, ‘70s Elvis. Now, to ask a young actor to climb that mountain, you have to know that they can handle anything. I knew that we would be facing very fearful and challenging moments. But I could see that he was robust.”

Butler also builds believable chemistry in a few key scenes with Australian actress Olivia DeJonge (“The Visit”) as Elvis’s much younger wife, Priscilla (he was 32 and she was 21 when they married).

Working on the script, Luhrmann and his longtime collaborator Craig Pearce formed three distinct Elvis phases into a three-act story. It was a familiar structure for Luhrmann, who earlier in his career had staged operas at his theater company, and directed a Broadway run of “La Bohème” in 2003.

So did he consciously make “Elvis” in the shape of an opera?

“Yes! I studied opera profoundly when I was young, and I find that operatic structure and cinematic structure are quite similar,” Luhrmann said. “I consider ‘Elvis’ to be the grand tragic American opera. And, yes, it is in operatic form.”

Ed Symkus can be reached at esymkus@rcn.com.