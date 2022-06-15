Elvis evolution: From Kurt Russell to Jack White, here are some of the actors who’ve stepped into the King’s (blue suede) shoes

Since Elvis Presley’s death in 1977, scores of actors have played the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll, some instantly recognizable and others not at all. From the devils in disguise to the ones who did the clam, let’s take a look at a few.

Harry Styles said recently that he auditioned for the role but didn’t get it. “The real issue with Harry is, he’s Harry Styles,” Luhrmann responded . The director wanted someone less instantly recognizable to inhabit that gold lamé suit.

The world will get a close look at Austin Butler when the 30-year-old actor appears in a role he was apparently born to play — the title character in Baz Luhrmann’s “Elvis.”

Austin Butler as Elvis Presley and Tom Hanks as Colonel Tom Parker in "Elvis." Courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures

Kurt Russell in “Elvis,” 1979

Just two years after Presley’s death, the actor ably portrayed the singer he once met on the set of “It Happened at the World’s Fair” (1963), when Russell was 12. In that film, Elvis’s character wants to meet a certain nurse, so he pays a boy (played by the young Russell) to kick him in the shin. Russell later dubbed Elvis’s voice in “Forrest Gump” (1994).

Kurt Russell as the King in 1979's "Elvis." Donaldson Collection/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

Don Johnson in “Elvis and the Beauty Queen,” 1981

Before the height of his TV fame, the “Miami Vice” guy took a gig playing Elvis in this made-for-TV movie. The reviews were not kind. “Undoubtedly the WORST movie, done by anybody, that I’ve ever seen,” one viewer, who self-identified as a Johnson fan, posted on IMDb.com.

Stephanie Zimbalist as Linda Thompson and Don Johnson as Elvis Presley in "Elvis and the Beauty Queen." NBC/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Val Kilmer in “True Romance,” 1993

A Presley-obsessed character played by Christian Slater needs some guidance on what to do about his girlfriend’s pimp. The apparition that mentors him comes in the form of Elvis.

Harvey Keitel in “Finding Graceland,” 1998

The star of “Reservoir Dogs” and “The Piano” might seem an unlikely person to play the Big E, but that’s this movie’s premise. A drifter is convinced he’s Elvis. “What’s there to doubt?” he asks.

Bruce Campbell in “Bubba Ho-Tep,” 2002

Aptly billed as part horror, part comedy, this odd one features a nursing home resident who claims he’s the King, 20 years on. Weirder still, a fellow resident played by Ossie Davis thinks he’s JFK.

Jack White in “Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story,” 2007

The former White Stripes frontman joined John C. Reilly in this biopic sendup, karate chopping and mumbling to beat the band. God “plucked me from all those millions and millions and millions of people,” he says with a mouthful of marbles.

Michael Shannon in “Elvis & Nixon,” 2016

Based on a true story, this film recounts the exceptionally weird real-life moment when Elvis showed up at the White House to ask the president to swear him in as an undercover narcotics agent. “So, you think we should meet with him?” a skeptical Nixon (Kevin Spacey) asks an aide. “During my nap hour?”

Michael Shannon as Elvis Presley in "Elvis & Nixon." Steve Dietl / Amazon Studios & Bleecker Street



