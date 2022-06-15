Ready for ‘Squid Game: The Challenge’?

File this under: OF COURSE. Netflix is going to stage a reality contest modeled after “Squid Game.” I’m assuming it will not turn into a life-threatening competition, but there will be dorms, masks, and other images from the drama.

“Squid Game: The Challenge” will have 456 players competing for $4.56 million, both intensely large numbers for a reality show. “The biggest Netflix show ever becomes the biggest reality series ever with our biggest prize ever,” the trailer announces in one of the most modest claims ever.

Netflix can only hope that the show becomes as successful as the last reality show based on a dystopian story: CBS’s “Big Brother” will begin its 24th season on July 6.