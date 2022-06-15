Ready for ‘Squid Game: The Challenge’?

File this under: OF COURSE. Netflix is going to stage a reality contest modeled after “Squid Game.” I’m assuming it will not turn into a life-threatening competition, but there will be dorms, masks, and other images from the drama.
“Squid Game: The Challenge” will have 456 players competing for $4.56 million, both intensely large numbers for a reality show. “The biggest Netflix show ever becomes the biggest reality series ever with our biggest prize ever,” the trailer announces in one of the most modest claims ever.
Netflix can only hope that the show becomes as successful as the last reality show based on a dystopian story: CBS’s “Big Brother” will begin its 24th season on July 6.
The South Korean drama — which has been renewed for a second season, by the way — is on record as Netflix’s most popular series. The recent, fourth season of “Stranger Things” holds the second spot.
Casting for “Squid Game: The Challenge” is now open for applications at SquidGameCasting.com. Netflix is looking for players from around the world, but they must be able to speak English.
