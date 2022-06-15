Federal Reserve escalates inflation fight with biggest rate hike since 1994

What the Fed did: Wrapping up a regularly scheduled two-day meeting in Washington D.C., central bank officials said in a statement that they voted to boost the benchmark federal funds rate by 0.75 percentage point. The rate increase, to a range of 1.5 to 1.75 percent, will push up borrowing costs for mortgages, credit cards, and car loans, as well as for companies taking loans to hire and expand operations.

The Federal Reserve ratcheted up its fight against inflation on Wednesday with its biggest interest rate hike since 1994, after government data released last week showed consumer prices are climbing faster than expected.

The decision marked an abrupt change in the Fed’s plans: Jerome Powell and his colleagues on the policy-making Federal Open Market Committee had raised rates twice this year, in March and May, as it became clear that inflation was more than a temporary problem caused by the pandemic. Until last week, officials had signaled they would make more modest half-point increases on Wednesday and at their next meeting, in July.

But on Friday, the Labor Department said that consumer prices in May rose 8.6 percent from a year earlier, the biggest year-over-year increase since 1981. Moreover, two widely followed monthly surveys — one by the University of Michigan released on Friday, the other published by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York on Monday — showed consumers anticipated inflation remaining well above the Fed’s 2 percent target for the next one- and five-year periods.

Elevated inflation expectations are important: That’s because they can affect actual prices. As Tyler Powell and David Wessel explained in a Brookings Institution blog post, “If everyone expects prices to rise, say, 3 percent over the next year, businesses will want to raise prices by (at least) 3 percent, and workers and their unions will want similar-sized raises.”

The inflation data and survey results apparently were enough to prompt the Fed to move more aggressively than it had planned.

In a statement, the Fed said it was “strongly committed to returning inflation to its 2 percent objective.” Officials removed language used in prior statements that said the FOMC “expects inflation to return to its 2 percent objective and the labor market to remain strong.”

The Fed had to carefully weigh the impact of changing its guidance: If officials had stuck with a half-point increase, there was the risk they’d been seen as too timid on inflation. The heftier hike, on the other hand, may be taken as a sign that the situation has grown more dire. Also, breaking with their widely telegraphed half-point increase may call into doubt the reliability of future Fed guidance on interest rates.

Interest rates are the Fed’s most powerful tool to control inflation: The central bank’s intention is to reduce consumer spending, thus relieving pressure on prices. The danger is that consumers, whose spending accounts for nearly two-thirds of the economy, retrench too deeply, leading to a downturn and rising unemployment.

Projections are revised: The Fed released a new quarterly round of FOMC members’ economic forecasts.

Inflation. The Fed’s preferred measure of inflation is expected to be 5.2 percent for the year, according to the median of the officials’ forecasts. That up from 4.3 percent in their March estimates.

Gross domestic product. Officials see the economy expanding by 1.7 percent this year, down from the March estimate of 2.8 percent.

Unemployment. The jobless rate was pegged at 3.7 percent for the year, compared with an estimate of 3.5 percent three months ago.

Fed funds rate: FOMC members see the benchmark rate rising to 3.4 percent. In March, their estimate was 1.9 percent.

Markets react: Stocks gave up some of their earlier gains immediately following the 2 p.m. release of the Fed’s statement. But prices took off after Powell began speaking at his news conference 30 minutes later. The Dow Jones average and Standard & Poor’s 500 index were up about 1 percent, while the Nasdaq gained 2.4 percent, at just before 3 p.m.

The yield on the 10-year US Treasury note dropped from Tuesday’s close.

