US retail sales growth falls, constrained by plunge in auto purchases

US retail sales fell in May for the first time in five months, restrained by a plunge in vehicle purchases and other big-ticket items, suggesting moderating demand for goods.

The value of overall retail purchases decreased 0.3%, after a downwardly revised 0.7% gain in April, Commerce Department figures showed Wednesday. Excluding vehicles, sales rose 0.5% last month. The figures aren’t adjusted for inflation.

The median estimate in a Bloomberg survey of economists called for a 0.1% advance in overall retail sales from a month earlier and a 0.7% increase in the figure excluding autos.