US retail sales growth falls, constrained by plunge in auto purchases

By Olivia Rockeman Bloomberg,Updated June 15, 2022, 50 minutes ago
US retail sales fell in May for the first time in five months, restrained by a plunge in vehicle purchases and other big-ticket items, suggesting moderating demand for goods.

The value of overall retail purchases decreased 0.3%, after a downwardly revised 0.7% gain in April, Commerce Department figures showed Wednesday. Excluding vehicles, sales rose 0.5% last month. The figures aren’t adjusted for inflation.

The median estimate in a Bloomberg survey of economists called for a 0.1% advance in overall retail sales from a month earlier and a 0.7% increase in the figure excluding autos.

Auto sales dropped 3.5% in May, reinforcing data from Ward’s Automotive Group that showed sales dropped the most since August in the month. Meantime, spending at gas stations rose 4%, likely reflecting higher fuel prices in the month. Excluding those categories, retail sales rose 0.1%, the smallest gain in five months.

The figures come ahead of a decision later Wednesday by the Federal Reserve, in which the central bank is increasingly expected to raise interest rates by 75 basis points, the most since 1994.

