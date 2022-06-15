An important day for civics education in Rhode Island

📧 Don’t forget to sign up for Alexa Gagosz’s weekly food and dining newsletter. The first edition drops tomorrow.

Sometimes you can lose in court, but still win in real life.

A years-long legal battle by Rhode Island students who were seeking a constitutional right to an adequate civics education has been settled — and today we’ll learn more details about the agreement.

The lawsuit was dismissed in 2020. That decision, upheld by the US Court of Appeals for the First Circuit earlier this year, was on track to be appealed to the US Supreme Court. But state leaders and attorneys for the plaintiffs have agreed to form a civics education task force “that will include some of the student plaintiffs and their counsel and will advise and assist the state in better preparing its students to be involved, capable citizens of our democracy,” according to the Rhode Island Department of Education.

The full details of the settlement are scheduled to be announced today at 10 a.m. We’ll have full coverage, so check the Globe Rhode Island section later.

The lawsuit, which attracted national headlines, was first filed in 2018 on behalf of a group of students who argued that Rhode Island had failed to prepare them to participate in civic life. They sought to establish that Americans have a constitutional right to a civics education.

In dismissing the lawsuit, US District Judge William E. Smith wrote that the plaintiffs were asking the court to “declare rights that have not been recognized by the Supreme Court of the United States, or, with a single exception, any other federal court in recent history.”

But Smith made it clear that he was on the students’ side.

”This case does not represent a wild-eyed effort to expand the reach of substantive due process,” he wrote, “but rather a cry for help from a generation of young people who are destined to inherit a country which we — the generation currently in charge — are not stewarding well.”

