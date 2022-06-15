Boston teachers to rally at two schools as contract negotiations heat up

“Educators across the city are particularly energized because we are also running out of time to get this done by the end of the school year,” Tang said.

After about 10 months without a contract, union president Jessica Tang said the negotiators’ goal is still to reach a tentative agreement by the end of June, prior to the departure of Superintendent Brenda Cassellius, who announced her end-of-school-year resignation in February.

Boston Public Schools teachers plan to rally Wednesday morning at two schools ahead of the fourth day of district contract negotiations in a week. Union members plan so-called walk-ins, entering the campuses at the Charles Sumner School and Curley K-8 School Wednesday morning to advocate for the union’s vision of special education in the district.

The walk-ins were driven by union members at the two schools who are eager to come to an agreement Tang said. The rallying teachers are expected to receive the support of allies including Boston City Councilor At-Large Ruthzee Louijeune. At the rallies, teachers will seek to educate parents and other community members on what they are seeking in negotiations.

At all-day negotiation sessions last Friday and Saturday, the main area of contention was how to staff inclusion classrooms, where students with learning differences or disabilities learn in general education classrooms, according to the union’s bargaining summary.

The district is seeking to place more students with disabilities and English learners in general education classes, which would require either more licenses for those classroom teachers or more educators in those classrooms, including paraprofessionals.

“We want to make sure that inclusion is done right,” Tang said. “The sole delivery model shouldn’t just be one teacher with three different licenses. it needs to be a model where the services on a student’s IEP (Individual Education Plan) are able to be met by special education teachers who have the time and ability to fully provide those services.”

Improving special education and instruction for English learners is a mutual interest of the district and union, Tang said. Both issues are among those highlighted by the scathing recent report from the state on the city’s public schools.

The union’s proposal also includes hiring more school psychologists, social workers, and other specialists.

Negotiators plan to meet again Friday and Tuesday and have more tentative dates scheduled next week. The union is planning a rally for June 28.

Christopher Huffaker can be reached at christopher.huffaker@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @huffakingit.