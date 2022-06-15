City Council set to consider a resolution apologizing for Boston’s role in slave trade

If approved, a resolution on the council’s agenda Wednesday would see the city “vow to dedicate policies and efforts to repair past and present harm done to Black Americans via systemic racism.” But the measure would not carry any funding for reparation payments, nor would it explicitly commit the city to any specific policies aimed at healing centuries of harm, or even launch a study on the issue. The council meets at noon at City Hall.

The Boston City Council this afternoon is set to consider issuing a formal apology for the city’s role in the transatlantic slave trade, and “the death, misery, and deprivation that this practice caused.”

City Councilor Tania Fernandes Anderson, who is putting forward the resolution, said it was an important that “an apology took place first, before proceeding with the conversation on reparations.”

“You can’t have reconciliation without truth. Boston needs to accept the responsibility it had in the transatlantic slave trade,” she said. “If we can begin with truth, we can begin to work on the detriment, the issues, and how it’s impacted Black people.”

Fernandes Anderson said she is not sure how many of her colleagues will support the measure, but that it’s important to raise such topics and “let people see where [councilors] truly stand.”

The resolution would push the city to educate residents on the history of the slave trade here and create a registry allowing Bostonians to express regret for past injustices. It would also express support for “removing prominent anti-Black symbols in Boston.”

The resolution comes less than a week before Juneteenth, which commemorates the emancipation of formerly enslaved African Americans after the Civil War, and marks the day in 1865 — two years after the signing of the Emancipation Proclamation — when Union Army troops announced to enslaved people in Galveston, Texas, that they were free. Last year marked Massachusetts’ first official celebration of the holiday, and it is now a federal holiday as well.

In a statement, Mayor Michelle Wu said, “Boston is revered for our role in this country’s founding, but we must acknowledge and address the dark pieces of that history that too often go untold.

“As a City we have a responsibility to condemn Boston’s role in the atrocities of slavery, and the lasting inequities still seen still today,” she added. “We must learn from our past, right wrongs, and build an equitable Boston that works for everyone.”

The resolution, a mostly symbolic gesture by the council, would stop short of the more robust measures some on the body support.

In February, City Councilor Julia Mejia proposed a commission to study reparations for Black Bostonians, calling for a wide-ranging examination of ongoing harms and inequities. The proposal would have created a 15-member body charged with studying systemic racism and reparations over the course of about two years.

Councilors considered the commission at a hearing in March, raising questions about how much the body would cost and how its membership would be determined. It has yet to come up for a vote.

Still, advocates hailed the resolution as an important move for a city still marked by a reputation for intolerance.

“This resolution is an important first step in a very long process toward racial reconciliation,” said Kevin Peterson, who heads the advocacy organization The New Democracy Coalition and helped craft the measure. “I encourage each member to embrace this opportunity as a moment of racial reckoning that will lead the city into a dynamic process where we collectively consider what constitutes reparations for Black people in Boston.”

Though Boston had a prominent abolitionist community in the 19th century, the city was still a player in the transatlantic slave trade. Merchants from Boston traveled to the West Indies, where they sold Indigenous people for enslaved African people and raw materials, or to West Africa, where they sold rum for enslaved people. Almost 200 recorded voyages left Boston between 1638 and 1858, according to the Trans-Atlantic and Intra-American slave trade databases.

Massachusetts abolished slavery in 1783. Yet Boston’s connection to slavery endured through the Fugitive Slave Acts, a federal law first passed in 1793 and strengthened in 1850. The law meant freed Black people living in states where slavery was outlawed could be captured and sent back into slavery without due process.

Emma Platoff can be reached at emma.platoff@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emmaplatoff.