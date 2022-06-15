Consider deeper reforms to empower voters, make democracy fairer

The bill itself is a feat of grassroots organizing. Passing it required a broad coalition, an effort that the Rhode Island Working Families Party was deeply engaged in, with participation all the way from organized labor to advocates for seniors. Senator Dawn Euer, Representative Katherine S. Kazarian and other legislative leaders organized their colleagues in the State House, while Rhode Islanders sent thousands of letters of support.

Last week the “Let RI Vote” bill became law, which formalized our state’s early voting process and streamlined and secured our vote-by-mail system. These measures were largely in effect during the pandemic, and are part of why Rhode Island saw record voter turnout in 2020.

Advertisement

But creating an inclusive democracy is a marathon, not a sprint. It’s time to consider deeper reforms that will empower voters and make our democracy fairer, stronger, and more responsive.

Continuing to expand voting access gets us part-way there. Turnout for statewide elections often hovers below 50 percent of registered voters, and there are thousands more who are eligible, but not registered. That’s partly because our voter registration deadline is 30 days before an election, the longest in the nation. Twenty-one states and Washington, D.C.. allow voters to register and vote on the same day — it’s time for same-day registration in Rhode Island as well.

We could also consider expanding voting access by instituting a “vote center” model for polling places, where voters can cast ballots at any polling place in the jurisdiction — perhaps the one closest to where they work — not just in the precinct where they live. Proven measures like these increase voter turnout and yield a more representative body of elected leaders who better reflect our communities’ needs.

Then there’s the question of structural reforms. Rhode Island’s “Democrats” range from explicit Trump supporters to committed socialists and everything in-between. At the state level, parties have largely lost their meaning, which makes it difficult for neighbors to vote their values into office. In the end, about half of Rhode Island’s registered voters have chosen to be unaffiliated with either major party, and many disengage from the political process entirely.

Advertisement

The Working Families Party believes that moving closer to a multiparty democracy helps solve this puzzle. If people are dissatisfied with their current party options, there should be more parties. There are achievable reforms that encourage party competition, like “fusion voting”, which allows two or more parties to endorse the same candidate. Then voters can choose their candidate under the party closest to their values without the “spoiler” vote dilemma that otherwise plagues minor parties. Connecticut and New York currently have fusion voting, but it was once legal in all states — until the two major parties decided to ban it. Passing fusion voting would likely lead to multiple new parties, from a new party for progressive Democrats to one for non-Trumpist Republicans, and more. Reforms like these that move Rhode Island toward “proportional representation” deserve serious consideration, as our two-party system continues to fall short of meeting Rhode Islanders’ needs.

At a time when states across the country are rolling back voting access, we’re proud that Rhode Island has taken a big step forward in passing “Let RI Vote”. Now, let’s use this moment to reconsider what we want from our voting system overall. A real multiparty democracy with fewer unnecessary barriers to voting would help inform voters, increase turnout, shake up our stagnant system, and put Rhode Island on a path toward truly delivering for working families.

Advertisement

Zack Mezera is the organizing director of the Rhode Island Working Families Party.