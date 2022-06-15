Driver flown to hospital after SUV crashes with tanker trailer on Route 2 in Westminster

A person suffered serious injuries and was taken to the hospital by MedFlight after their SUV and a tanker trailer crashed on Route 2 in Westminster Wednesday afternoon, State Police said.

The person was driving westbound when the crash happened at 3:15 p.m., Trooper James D. DeAngelis, a spokesman for the State Police, said in an e-mail. The roadway was briefly closed down so a MedFlight helicopter could land and take the victim to the hospital.

Their condition was not known Wednesday evening.