Driver flown to hospital after SUV crashes with tanker trailer on Route 2 in Westminster

A person suffered serious injuries and was taken to the hospital by MedFlight after their SUV and a tanker trailer crashed on Route 2 in Westminster Wednesday afternoon, State Police said.
The person was driving westbound when the crash happened at 3:15 p.m., Trooper James D. DeAngelis, a spokesman for the State Police, said in an e-mail. The roadway was briefly closed down so a MedFlight helicopter could land and take the victim to the hospital.
Their condition was not known Wednesday evening.
The tanker trailer was towed from the scene.
All lanes were reopened by 6:18 p.m., DeAngelis said.
