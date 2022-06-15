FTA to give update on safety inspection of MBTA after incident on Green Line forced passengers to walk on tracks in dark tunnel

A rider on a train between the two stations shared photos and videos on social media of people walking back to Park Street station along the dark, underground tracks.

Two two-car trains accidently attached to each other while at the platform, forming a four-car train. The MBTA temporarily suspended service between Government Center and Park Street stations Tuesday evening while T staff detached the trains, according to T spokesperson Joe Pesaturo.

Green Line passengers in Boston were forced to walk on the tracks through an underground tunnel between Park Street and Government Center stations Tuesday evening after two trains “unintentionally coupled” at a slow speed while at the Government Center platform.

The incident comes as the Federal Transit Administration prepares to give an update on its safety inspection of the MBTA Wednesday morning.

The federal agency first told the T it was going to “immediately assume an increased safety oversight role of the MBTA system,” in an April 14 letter to the MBTA, the Massachusetts Department of Transportation, the Massachusetts Department of Public Utilities, which is in charge of ensuring that the MBTA is in compliance with federal safety laws, and the MBTA board of directors, but authorities kept the news from the public.

The FTA inspection, first reported by the Globe last month, is only the second time the FTA has intervened on the local level in this way. In 2015, the agency conducted a safety management inspection of D.C.’s Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority that led to the federal takeover of safety oversight there for nearly three and a half years.

In its letter, the FTA cited a “pattern of safety incidents” at the T, including the April 10 dragging death of Robinson Lalin, whose arm got caught in a Red Line car at Broadway Station.

Taylor Dolven can be reached at taylor.dolven@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @taydolven.