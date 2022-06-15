Hazmat incident reported at lab space in Seaport, fire officials say

A Level 2 hazmat incident was reported Wednesday at a lab space in the Seaport area, Boston fire officials said. No injuries were reported, officials said.

Boston fire tweeted at 12:42 p.m. that crews were responding to a hazmat incident at 51 Sleeper St. in a lab on the second floor. Officials said that the reason for the hazmat was “unknown,” and that crews were monitoring the conditions.

At 12:55 p.m., the department tweeted that the issue was “determined and fixed.”

“Companies monitored the air quality and determined it to be safe. The building has been turned back over to management,” Boston fire wrote. No other details were released.

