Newton city councilors condemn Mapping Project as ‘antisemitic hate’

Boston BDS, which has promoted the map on social media, has said it did not create the map.

“The Mapping Project,” which went online earlier this month, purports to show alleged ties between community groups, local companies, and Jewish institutions.

Nearly every member of Newton’s City Council condemned an online map that drew links between Jewish community organizations, governmental agencies, and local media as “antisemitic hate” in a letter Tuesday.

Among the map’s entries are the Newton Police Department, the Newton Public Schools, and the Boston Globe.

In their June 14 letter, the Newton City Council members decried the work as an antisemitic website.

Advertisement

“It is alarming that this map is reminiscent of how Jewish organizations were labeled in Nazi Germany in the years that led up to the Holocaust; Jews as the cause of the ills in society,” the letter said.

The officials said they “strongly condemn this website and the antisemitic hate that it promotes.”

Creators of the map have hidden their identity, but said they “wanted to develop a deeper understanding of local institutional support for the colonization of Palestine,” according to its website.

The June 14 letter was signed by 23 of the 24 members of the Newton City Council.

Bill Humphrey, who serves as Ward 5′s councilor, was the only city councilor who did not sign the letter. Humphrey did not immediately respond to a request for comment Wednesday afternoon.

















John Hilliard can be reached at john.hilliard@globe.com.