Newton considering $6m project to upgrade aging Gath Pool facility

But the facility is about 60 years old, and does not meet accessibility requirements, the city reported on the project’s website . Its systems and equipment also are outdated.

The Gath Pool is Newton’s only public swimming pool and serves more than 30,000 users each season, according to the city.

Newton is considering a $6 million project to upgrade the equipment and accessibility of its Gath Pool facility.

Josh Morse, the city’s public buildings commissioner, released an update on Newton’s capital projects on June 10 that included details on the project.

“A sense of urgency exists as the current pool has significant leaks, and almost all the pool support systems have reached the end of their useful life,” the report said.

In February, city officials reported that the pool leaks 18,000 gallons of water each day during the swimming season.

The Parks, Recreation, and Culture Department is taking the lead at this stage of the project as officials work with the community and stakeholders “to create an incredible family friendly pool facility and splash pad,” according to the project update.

“At the same time, we’re also making sure the plans support competitive and recreational lap swimmers,” the report said.

The project also will include interior improvements to the bathhouse, according to the report.

Alongside local community groups, the city has been working on the project with the Community Preservation Committee, Design Review Committee, Parks and Recreation Commission, and Conservation Commission.

The project will move on to site plan review and the approval process in the fall, according to the report.

More information about the Gath Pool project is available at newtonma.gov.

