Outdoor dining gets off to a strong start in Melrose

Local residents have many outdoor dining opportunities available to them in Melrose this season. At least six full-service and 28 limited-service restaurants are offering outdoor dining this year, city officials said.

The state in April opened the way for another season of outdoor dining across Massachusetts by extending for a year emergency provisions allowing municipalities to offer expedited permitting to allow it.

Mayor Paul Brodeur said the continuing ability of local restaurants to offer al fresco dining “is great news” for those establishments and the city.