Police investigating Dorchester shooting

By Adam Sennott Globe Correspondent,Updated June 15, 2022, 38 minutes ago

A person was shot and suffered life-threatening injuries in Dorchester late Wednesday afternoon, Boston police said.

Officers responded to Melville Avenue at 5:17 p.m., Officer Andre Watson said. Homicide detectives are currently processing the scene, he said shortly after 6 p.m.

Individuals are currently in custody, but have not yet been arrested, Watson said.

Melville Avenue is located in Dorchester Center.

The victim’s condition was not immediately known.

No further information was available.

This breaking news story will be updated if more information becomes available.

