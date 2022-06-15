Police say 29 frat members at the University of New Hampshire arrested in hazing case

“More arrests are anticipated to made in the following days and weeks,” the statement said, adding that the fraternity itself was also charged.

In a statement, police identified 19 charged members, ranging in age from 18 to 21, of the Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity who were arrested Tuesday in connection with the case. Those arrests followed the arrests Monday of 10 members of the frat, also ranging in age from 18 to 21.

Durham, N.H. police on Tuesday confirmed that 29 of the 46 fraternity members at the University of New Hampshire charged in a hazing case have been arrested, with the remaining men expected to be arrested in the coming weeks.

Durham police had said in an earlier statement Friday that new members of the SAE Beta chapter were allegedly hazed at an April 13 event, which was reported to authorities five days later. Police didn’t release any details of the alleged hazing.

Arrest warrants for hazing were issued for the fraternity chapter and 46 members last week, police said. The university’s SAE chapter counts 68 active members, according to the UNH website.

The students could face fines of up to $1,200, as student hazing is a class B misdemeanor in New Hampshire. The chapter could be fined as much as $20,000, police said. The charges will be prosecuted by the Strafford County Attorney’s Office, where officials did not immediately respond to an inquiry last week.

SAE’s national organization initially learned of the incident and told the university, David Pascarella, an SAE spokesman, said in a statement Friday night. The national organization also issued a cease and desist letter to the chapter and launched its own investigation, which was paused when the police opened their investigation, he said.

“Sigma Alpha Epsilon denounces all acts of hazing and misconduct that do not represent the Fraternity’s values defined by our creed, The True Gentleman,” he said.

After learning of the incident from SAE, the university took the allegations to the Durham police and placed the fraternity on suspension pending the outcome of the police investigation, Erika Mantz, a university spokeswoman, said Friday in a statement.

“We take any allegation of hazing very seriously, and now that the police investigation is complete, we will be initiating a formal conduct process,” Mantz said.

Material from prior Globe stories was used in this report.





