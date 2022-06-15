fb-pixel Skip to main content

Police search for two missing children and their father, who is wanted on child rape charges

By Nick Stoico Globe Correspondent,Updated June 15, 2022, 30 minutes ago
New Bedford police are searching for Leon Mejia-Vicente (left) and his two children, 17-year-old Petronila Mejia-Saquic (center) and 5-year-old Hector Mejia-Saquic (right). Leon Mejia-Vicente is wanted on charges of child rape.Bristol County District Attorney's office

Police in New Bedford are searching for a man wanted on child rape charges, as well as his two children who authorities say are in danger, according to a statement released by Bristol District Attorney Thomas Quinn’s office on Wednesday.

Leon Mejia, 46, also known as Leon Mejia-Vicente, is a citizen of Guatemala who was living in New Bedford with his two children, the statement said. Authorities say they believe Mejia fled the New Bedford area after a warrant was issued for his arrest on charges of raping and sexually abusing a child.

“As the whereabouts of the children are also currently unknown – the children are considered endangered,” the statement said.

The children were identified as a daughter, 17-year-old Petronila Mejia-Saquic (also known as Marta Saquic), and a son, 5-year-old Hector Mejia-Saquic, the statement said.

Authorities are asking for the public’s help in finding Mejia and the children as soon as possible and urged anyone with information to call the New Bedford Police Department at 508-991-6350 or the State Police 24-hour fugitive line at 800-527-8873.

Nick Stoico can be reached at nick.stoico@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @NickStoico.

