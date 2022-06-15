Police searching for man involved in Providence, R.I., carjacking who fled to Norwood

A Massachusetts State Police trooper saw the stolen white 2021 Dodge Charger with Colorado registration on Interstate 95 North at Exit 26 around 2:18 a.m., said David Procopio, a State Police spokesman, in an e-mail.

Police are searching for a carjacker who allegedly struck a man in the head multiple times, stole his rental car in Providence, R.I., and led police on a chase that ended in Norwood, Mass., early Wednesday morning, officials said.

The driver of the Charger refused to stop when the trooper attempted to stop it. The Charger went across the median onto I-95 South.

The Charger “subsequently took the exit for Neponset Street toward Norwood,” Procopio said. “The Charger crashed into a tree in area of Providence Highway and the lone occupant, wearing a gray hoodie, fled on foot towards [the] plaza at 570 Providence Hwy.”

In an e-mail, Norwood Police Chief William G. Brooks III said the chase ended “at the dead end of Neponset Street.” Brooks said no injuries were reported.

“Norwood and State Police patrols and K-9s set up a perimeter and conducted a search for the suspect,” Procopio said. The search ended at 4:20 a.m. without the suspect being found, officials said.

The vehicle was towed from Norwood back to Providence for processing by the Bureau of Criminal Identification, said Lindsay Lague, public information officer for the office of the public safety commissioner in Providence, in an e-mail.

The pursuit followed a carjacking incident in Providence, R.I., officials said.

Providence police responded to 275 Thayer St. at around 1:30 a.m. for a report of a carjacking, Lague said.

When city police arrived, Brown University police were speaking to the complainant who alleged that “a light skinned male subject wearing a light grey hoodie, red sneakers and a medical mask ordered him to give up the keys to his vehicle,” Lague said.

The suspect, Lague said, ordered the victim to give him the keys many times, but the victim refused.

“Victim stated that he was struck in the head multiple times and had scraped up knees after scuffling with suspect in the street,” Lague wrote. “The suspect grabbed the keys then jumped into the car and fled down Thayer Street towards Angell Street.”

While police were speaking with the victim, the Dodge Charger was seen heading north on North Main Street toward the highway, officials said. The vehicle’s description was put out over intercity and State Police radio, Lague said.

Lague said the vehicle was a Budget rental that is registered in Colorado. No weapons were used during the incident, officials said.

The victim refused medical treatment and did not want to press charges “as long as he was able to get his vehicle back,” Lague said.

Procopio said a follow-up investigation is ongoing by local police in Massachusetts and Rhode Island.

Travis Andersen of the Globe staff contributed to this report.

Matt Yan can be reached at matt.yan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @matt_yan12.