Residents of Maine town vote to allow alcohol sales for the first time since 1970s

Residents of Corinth, a town of about 2,800 some 20 miles from Bangor, voted in the late 1960s and '70s to impose bans on alcohol sales. But residents narrowly voted on Tuesday to allow the sales of beer, wine and liquor every day of the week except Sunday.

Voters in a rural Maine town have decided to reverse a decades-old ban on alcohol sales.

The public vote allows licensed establishments to sell liquor for on-site consumption. Another Tuesday vote allowed retailers to sell beer and wine for off-premises consumption, the Bangor Daily News reported.

Voters stopped short of allowing Sunday liquor sales. Still, Tuesday’s votes end a long tradition of Corinth being a dry town.