Revere creates new office of travel and tourism

Revere recently launched an office to market the city as a tourist destination and named its first director.
At a Revere Beach ceremony, Mayor Brian Arrigo officially announced the creation of the new office of travel and tourism, to be known as Next Stop Revere: By Land, By Sea, or T.
Arrigo at the event also announced that Charlie Giuffrida will serve as director of the office. Giuffirda had been assistant director of the city’s Parks and Recreation Department.
Next Stop Revere “will capture millions in revenue from visitors to Revere Beach,” Arrigo said. “The office will promote all of the characteristics that make our city great and act as a connector to support our businesses in reaping the benefits. Year-round event programming — from ice skating to kite surfing, and holiday markets to lighting installations — will make Revere the place to be, no matter the season.”
Officials said the department already has planned events for the remainder of this year.
