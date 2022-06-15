Revere creates new office of travel and tourism

Revere recently launched an office to market the city as a tourist destination and named its first director.

At a Revere Beach ceremony, Mayor Brian Arrigo officially announced the creation of the new office of travel and tourism, to be known as Next Stop Revere: By Land, By Sea, or T.

Arrigo at the event also announced that Charlie Giuffrida will serve as director of the office. Giuffirda had been assistant director of the city’s Parks and Recreation Department.