Search for 3-year-old boy resumed in Lowell, State Police say

Foul play is not suspected, officials said.

On Tuesday, some 180 first responders searched the area around 37 Freda Lane where the child, named Harry, was dropped off by his parents earlier in the day. The babysitter reported him missing to police around 9:30 a.m., and a neighbor saw the boy in the backyard at about 9:15 a.m., police said.

The search for a three-year-old Lowell boy last seen in the backyard of his babysitter’s home resumed Wednesday morning, marking the second day of efforts by law enforcement and residents to find the boy.

Freda Lane is bordered by a Christmas tree farm and a wooded area. The renewed search will include wetlands and swamps in Tyngsborough State Forest, according to State Police spokesman David Procopio.

“Search underway with multiple agencies involved,” he wrote Wednesday morning. “State Police and Lowell police detectives also working.”

State Police have deployed 11 K9 teams, a drone unit, 20 troopers from the agency’s search and rescue unit, four mounted troopers and three divers and other marine assets, he wrote in an e-mail.

Lowell police are also searching for the child.

Police searched into Tuesday evening, to no avail. Lowell Police posted photos of the boy on social media and asked for the public’s help in locating him. Police said he was last seen wearing gray pants with a white stripe and a long-sleeve maroon shirt.

Authorities are asking anyone who has seen Harry or has information on his whereabouts to contact police by calling 911 or the Lowell Police Department at 978-937-3200.

